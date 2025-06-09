During his recent Durban tour, Sjava was spotted with a sleek ride worth over R1 million, sparking buzz online

Photos of the star posing next to the luxury car have since racked up thousands of comments and reactions

Fans and petrolheads alike were left guessing, as Sjava kept the car’s make and model under wraps

Thanks to his big wins in recent years, Sjava has been lauded as one of South Africa's biggest talents.

The seasoned star has wowed many with his flair and has several hits under his name.

Sjava was spotted in Durban with his rumoured R1.1 million car. Images: Sjava_atm

Source: Twitter

Like those big stars before him, he has headlined shows in South Africa and worldwide.

Sjava has worked and collaborated with several stars in Big Zulu.

Sjava pulls up in style with 'sleek R1 million car'

Thanks to his huge social media following, he has become one of the most celebrated stars and one of the most followed performers and often trends.

Sjava is trending on X after one of his photos from his recent Durban tour made the rounds online.

The star took to the picture-sharing app to thank his fans after a successful show in Durban.

However, what caught the attention of many was his sleek tour car, which was spotted in the picture.

The car has since received a nod from petrolheads, while others tried to connect the dots about its brand since he didn’t mention it or show his fans.

While some argue that it was a sleek R2.5 million Mercedes-Benz, Briefly News has since established that it was a Kia Carnival.

How much is the Kia Carnival in South Africa?

The sleek car has become a favourite for many celebrities across the globe.

According to reports, several of the latest Kia Carnival models are listed for sale in established dealerships across South Africa.

The 2.2 CRDI EX AT 7-Seater is the least expensive of the latest Kia Carnival, with a base price tag of R938 995.

The highest-priced Kia Carnival on the market is the 2.2 CRDI SXL 7-Seater, which costs R1.1 million.

Against the trends, the star did not openly confirm whether the car was his or just used for the tour.

A closer look at Sjava’s top cars

The now-viral post quickly dragged his rumoured cars into the picture. Sjava is a petrolhead with sleek cars to prove it.

He has spent millions on some of the world's finest things, including coveted cars, thanks to his fat pockets.

Like those before him, he has a soft spot for luxury on wheels and reportedly has a Porsche 718 Boxster GTS to furnish the craze.

Sjava was spotted with one of his flashiest vintage cars. Image: Sjava_atm

Source: Twitter

Reports have it that he showed off his rumoured Porsche last year. Some of his cars include several vintage cars, including a Toyota Cressida.

Rumour has it that he also owns a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, which he has been spotted driving around.

Sjava breaks silence on his earnings

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sjava hilariously reacted to his alleged top earnings after being named one of the highest-paid singers in South Africa.

His response has since gained thousands of comments and reactions, leaving many trying to guess about his earnings.

