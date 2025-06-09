Amapiano sensation Njelic has partnered with an international automaker, marking a significant milestone in his career

The star took to Instagram to share a clip of himself receiving a sleek Chery Tiggo 8, celebrating the deal with fans and followers

With a career full of chart-toppers and major collaborations, Njelic continues to solidify his place as both a music icon and a powerful brand in South Africa

Seasoned amapiano star Njelic has won big with his recent major endorsement deal.

With a career spanning years, he has fast become one of the most celebrated stars in the South African music scene.

Amapiano star Njelic spotted out and about in style.

Source: Instagram

He has managed to drop a string of hits and collaborate with several stars, including Sam Deep.

Amapiano star Njelic secures new deal, shows off 'new car'

His big wins and huge social media following have undoubtedly turned him into a huge brand that has also worked with several established brands across the globe.

Njelic is making headlines after he announced his new partnership with Chery, an international car brand.

Announcing his new deal, Njelic posted a clip of receiving his new car and captioned it:

"Looking forward to long comfortable and fruitful journey with @chery_lichtenburg #tiggo8pro #Livingformore #chery #cherytiggo #garagefmstudioz."

The star was spotted with a sleek Chery Tiggo 8 model, seemingly a gift for his new partnership.

Speaking to the media, he revealed that this was one of the biggest milestones of his career.

The star also opened up about some of the coolest features that stole his heart.

One of the features he lauded was the car’s air purifier and wireless CarPlay—perfect for long road trips.

However, he joins a host of South African celebrities who have worked with the international car company.

Last year, actress Lorraine Moropa was announced as the car’s brand ambassador.

She also confirmed the news with an Instagram post that gained thousands of fan comments and reactions.

South African fashion influencer Sphokuhle has also been one of the notable celebrities associated with Chery cars in recent years.

A look at Njelic’s flashiest cars

Despite making headlines with his latest endorsement deal, Njelic has had his fair share of headlines with his sleek cars.

Amapiano star Njelic was spotted on his way to a booked gig with his sleek car.

Source: Instagram

Like those before him, he has splurged thousands, if not millions, on his life of glitz and glamour.

He is a petrolhead and is not shy about showing it off. Njelic has made headlines with some of his flashiest cars.

He owns a sleek BMW, which he bought from the BMW Sandton dealership. He shared a series of photos posing next to the car and captioned them:

"No Crime! No nothing funny! Just ntwana tsa kasi doing they thing!! Salute!! ✊🏾🙏🏾 ~Darque #Monaphantsi #Inspired #ItsPossible."

Apart from that, the rumour mill has it that he has a soft spot for VW Golfs. Reports suggest that some of his flashiest VWS include a Golf 7 and an Mk1.

