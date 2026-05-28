A Cape Town content creator has gone viral on social media after showcasing her latest budget-friendly interior design haul from PEP Home

The stylish video shows her unpacking a variety of aesthetic kitchenware and home decor items purchased from the local retailer

Locals praise the affordable aesthetic, with many young women feeling motivated to start nesting on their own

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A local content creator showcased what she found at her nearest PEP Home. Image: @kristenvandalen

Source: TikTok

A savvy shopper from Cape Town has captured the attention of local interior design enthusiasts after sharing an affordable PEP Home décor plug from Zevenwacht Mall. In a video shared by TikTok user @kristenvandalen on 5 May 2026, she showed all the items with their prices, impressing viewers.

The aesthetically pleasing video shows the creator unpacking a large shopping bag filled with modern, minimalist kitchenware and household accessories. Among the items were textured porcelain ramekins, sleek ceramic bowls, matching side plates and elegant glassware.

Woman plugs Mzansi with elegant PEP Home décor haul

The creator, TikTok user @kristenvandalen, also found gorgeous premium wooden cutting boards in different sizes at the Zevenwarg Mall. The video shows that creating a beautiful, high-end living environment does not require a luxury budget.

Briefly News reached out to Kristen for a comment. At the time of publication, she had not responded.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi praises PEP Home's affordable aesthetics

The post gained traction among local lifestyle enthusiasts, drawing a wave of positive engagement from viewers. They thanked the creator for sharing the affordable retail find and promised to visit their local retailers. Some expressed delight at the collection, noting that the store has become a go-to spot for women who appreciate high-quality, modern home aesthetics without the steep price tag. Others said they would visit the exact store, noting their closest ones did not have some of the creator’s finds.

Viewers thanked the woman for plugging them with the gorgeous kitchenware. Image: @kristenvandalen

Source: TikTok

User @ Kristen Van Dalen said:

"PEP Home is really for the girlies 💗."

User @PN Mathonsi commented

"LoL I knew Pep would come with their colour calabash bowl 😂. People have been waiting for PEP because Woolworths yadura (is expensive)."

User @posh asked:

"You're absolutely stylish, and it shows. Please plug us with the exact store location, please."

User @ikhonanji commented :

"PEP Home needs me to move out and get my own house with a bigger kitchen 😭."

User @_StyledByThama_ shared:

"My PEP Home this side is playing. I went this past weekend, and they don't have any of the things you posted. It just has old, outdated designs."

User @Soko.comy said:

"Off we go to PEP! All roads lead to PEP🥺."

3 Brief news articles about PEP Home finds

A South African creator uncovered a range of cast-iron cookware that bears a striking resemblance to the iconic French luxury brand Le Creuset, retailing from R799, impressing many viewers.

A local woman plugged others with Stanley Cup dupes available at PEP Home for R149, and social media users showered her with praise.

A retail store employee showcased kitchenware such as sets of gorgeous bowls in different shapes priced from as low as R79.99 from PEP Home, impressing many viewers.

Source: Briefly News