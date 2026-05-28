"All roads lead to PEP": Woman shares impressive PEP Home finds at affordable prices, SA impressed
- A Cape Town content creator has gone viral on social media after showcasing her latest budget-friendly interior design haul from PEP Home
- The stylish video shows her unpacking a variety of aesthetic kitchenware and home decor items purchased from the local retailer
- Locals praise the affordable aesthetic, with many young women feeling motivated to start nesting on their own
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A savvy shopper from Cape Town has captured the attention of local interior design enthusiasts after sharing an affordable PEP Home décor plug from Zevenwacht Mall. In a video shared by TikTok user @kristenvandalen on 5 May 2026, she showed all the items with their prices, impressing viewers.
The aesthetically pleasing video shows the creator unpacking a large shopping bag filled with modern, minimalist kitchenware and household accessories. Among the items were textured porcelain ramekins, sleek ceramic bowls, matching side plates and elegant glassware.
Woman plugs Mzansi with elegant PEP Home décor haul
The creator, TikTok user @kristenvandalen, also found gorgeous premium wooden cutting boards in different sizes at the Zevenwarg Mall. The video shows that creating a beautiful, high-end living environment does not require a luxury budget.
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Briefly News reached out to Kristen for a comment. At the time of publication, she had not responded.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi praises PEP Home's affordable aesthetics
The post gained traction among local lifestyle enthusiasts, drawing a wave of positive engagement from viewers. They thanked the creator for sharing the affordable retail find and promised to visit their local retailers. Some expressed delight at the collection, noting that the store has become a go-to spot for women who appreciate high-quality, modern home aesthetics without the steep price tag. Others said they would visit the exact store, noting their closest ones did not have some of the creator’s finds.
User @ Kristen Van Dalen said:
"PEP Home is really for the girlies 💗."
User @PN Mathonsi commented
"LoL I knew Pep would come with their colour calabash bowl 😂. People have been waiting for PEP because Woolworths yadura (is expensive)."
User @posh asked:
"You're absolutely stylish, and it shows. Please plug us with the exact store location, please."
User @ikhonanji commented :
"PEP Home needs me to move out and get my own house with a bigger kitchen 😭."
User @_StyledByThama_ shared:
"My PEP Home this side is playing. I went this past weekend, and they don't have any of the things you posted. It just has old, outdated designs."
User @Soko.comy said:
"Off we go to PEP! All roads lead to PEP🥺."
3 Brief news articles about PEP Home finds
- A South African creator uncovered a range of cast-iron cookware that bears a striking resemblance to the iconic French luxury brand Le Creuset, retailing from R799, impressing many viewers.
- A local woman plugged others with Stanley Cup dupes available at PEP Home for R149, and social media users showered her with praise.
- A retail store employee showcased kitchenware such as sets of gorgeous bowls in different shapes priced from as low as R79.99 from PEP Home, impressing many viewers.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za