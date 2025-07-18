A retail store worker showcased affordable and attractive home decor items found at a popular discount retailer

Her discovery of stylish bowls at a Centurion branch was featured in a clip posted on the well-known video-sharing platform TikTok

Social media users expressed mixed feelings, with some delighted by the find and others highlighting inconsistencies across store locations

A PEP Home employee impressed many with their store items.

A local lady shared a video showing gorgeous kitchenware from a PEP Home branch in the Gauteng province, surprising many with the items' beauty and budget-friendly prices.

The employee, TikTok user @madonsy040, shared the clip on the platform, and it gained traction, prompting varied responses from viewers across the platform.

The video features the PEP Home employee presenting kitchenware from the low-priced store. She shows off sets of attractive bowls: three squared ones priced at R79.99 and a set of four for R119.99. These items were found at the PEP Home branch located in Grey Owl Shopping Centre, Centurion. In a comment, @madonsy040 mentioned that this particular store has been open since March of this year, suggesting it might be a newer outlet with fresh stock.

Hidden gems at PEP Home

The bowls are aesthetically pleasing, defying expectations for their budget-friendly price point. The woman's confidence while displaying the items is evident as she highlights the quality and design, making a strong case for value-conscious shoppers to visit the specific branch. Her plug aims to share a genuine good deal with her followers, encouraging them to check their local PEP Home stores for similar bargains.

Social media users shared that their branches did not stock some items.

PEP stores serve everyday South Africans

Pep Stores, a division of Pepkor, holds a significant presence in the South African retail landscape, known primarily for offering clothing, footwear, textiles, and, more recently, homeware. With over 2,000 stores across Southern Africa, Pep is often celebrated for its commitment to providing essential goods at accessible prices, catering to a broad consumer base. According to Pepkor's official website, their strategy focuses on low-cost operations to ensure value for customers, positioning them as a go-to retailer for everyday necessities and budget-friendly household items.

SA love the affordable kitchenware

The post received numerous likes, with many online users finding the showcased items charming and excellent value. Some expressed frustration, sharing experiences that their local branches, such as the one in Fishhoek, Cape Town, rarely stocked such appealing goods. This led to disappointment among those who felt their shopping experience varied significantly. Others noted that they stopped visiting their local PEP Home stores altogether to avoid disappointment, opting instead to buy items from online marketplaces like Temu.

User @wouter 🇿🇦 said:

"I always see these deals, but the branches here in Fish Hoek never have😭."

User @kholo-MrsMusi added:

"Wow👌 those are super nice."

User @Dima🇿🇦 shared:

"I looked at my PEP Home and sighed."

User @Chrissie_M commented;

"I never knew PEP Home opened a branch there."

