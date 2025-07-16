A woman in the UK showcased her elegant white sofa from Shein, impressing social media users with its stylish design and affordable price tag

A woman based in the United Kingdom has gone viral after showcasing her elegant white sofa from Shein, leaving social media users impressed with both its look and price tag.

A UK woman showcased an elegant white sofa from Shein, priced at R2,000, which wowed South Africans.

The stylish furniture piece cost her just €103, which converts to approximately R2,100. Under her TikTok handle @doo_ronald, she posted a video on 24 June 2025, showcasing what she ordered vs. what she got, as she compared the sofa to how it looked in the advertising image versus in reality.

Woman showcased her stunning sofa from Shein

In a video shared, @doo_ronald proudly showed off her new living room addition. The white sofa, with its sleek, modern design and plush appearance, quickly grabbed the attention of home décor enthusiasts across the globe, including many from South Africa, where furniture prices tend to be significantly higher for similar items.

Many viewers couldn’t hide their amazement in the comment section. Some praised the UK-based hun for her budget-friendly shopping skills, while others expressed shock at Shein’s expanding homeware range.

@doo_ronald unboxed her purchase and flaunted how she neatly placed it into her home, blending it with her neutral-colored home decor design, leaving social media users in awe.

The video has since sparked interest among South African shoppers, with many now eager to explore Shein’s international home décor options. With the rising cost of living, affordable and stylish pieces like this are in high demand, especially among young adults looking to furnish their homes on a budget.

Watch the video below:

Netizens were impressed by the sofa from Shein

Social media users were amazed by the beautiful sofa from the leading online store Shein, as they were ready to grab theirs and took to the comments section to rave over it and inquire for more information.

Lindton16 said:

"I am only worried about customs."

Phindy Amohelang added:

"Hi girl, I'm from South Africa. Can you please give me the code for the sofa? I'm so in love with it, I need it for my room."

Ella expressed:

"This is nice."

Ivyprudance stated:

"How much custom?"

Nessa bling replied:

"Code, please."

Alice Fofanah860

"Update on the sofa, please."

To which the woman responded, saying:

"Lol I actually waited for two weeks of use before posting to be sure it was good."

