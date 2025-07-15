A South African nurse shared a video detailing her rental apartment in the US, humorously likening its older features to varsity res

Despite her critiques of the outdated appliances, she expressed gratitude for the functional accommodation while working abroad

Her honest portrayal resonated with many South Africans considering or already living overseas, offering a realistic glimpse into life abroad

South Africans, increasingly looking for opportunities abroad, are relating to a TikTok video by a registered nurse who transparently shares the R26,000 monthly cost and the pros and cons of her US rental apartment, highlighting the financial realities and compromises of working overseas.

A South African nurse posted a TikTok showing her three-bedroom, one-bath apartment in the US that costs R26,000 a month. Image: @xoliegasa0

Source: TikTok

A South African-born registered nurse and TikTok content creator @xoliegasa is giving her followers a glimpse into life abroad with a TikTok video showcasing her rental apartment in the United States. The apartment is a three-bedroom, one-bath unit costing her a steep R26,000 per month.

In the video, she walks viewers through the apartment, pointing out the pros and cons of her current living situation. While she acknowledges that the space is functional, she also shares the things she doesn’t like, including the white appliances that remind her of her varsity days, and the fact that the building is old.

Honest glimpse into life abroad

Despite her critiques, Xolie makes it clear she’s grateful to have a roof over her head while working abroad. The apartment may not be luxurious by Instagram standards, but it reflects the reality of many young professionals trying to find a balance between cost and comfort in a competitive rental market.

She also flexes her R13,000 couch, that adds personality to the otherwise plain interior, however, she added that she isn't happy with it either. The video resonated with many South Africans both working overseas and those considering doing so, offering an honest look at the compromises and rewards of building a life away from home.

With the dollar-to-rand exchange rate in mind, many viewers were shocked by the cost of the rental. Others applauded her hard work and resilience, saying her transparency about both the good and the bad parts of living abroad was refreshing.

A nurse from South Africa shared a TikTok tour of her three-bedroom, one-bath apartment in the US, renting for R26,000 monthly. Image: @xoliegasa0

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Trish requested:

"How do you apply for an RN job in the US? Through agencies?"

Stanny wrote:

"Thank you for sharing. Your apartment is beautiful! ❤️"

Mukololo said:

"I know you didn’t mean 'a roof under your head,' but it’s a nice apartment. ❤️"

Mthokozisi highlighted:

"She rents for R27k. 😫💔"

Xolie Gasa, the creator of the video, cleared the confusion:

"Ladies and gents, if you watch the video till the end, you’ll see I mentioned the rent is $1,550 per month.:

Heavenly Scents added:

"You must be earning well. You bought so many things in such a short time! Do you work night or day shifts? I’m happy for you and wish you all the best."

Sandee-bee asked:

"Hi, dear, are you a registered nurse there?"

Vuyi said:

"Wow, congrats! You have achieved so much in a short time. Awdlali nezngane! Enjoy your home, Xoli. You are organised and know what you want and how to get it. 🤗👏"

Mrs Mo wrote:

"I thought you were exaggerating when you said you were returning the couch, but after you sat on it, ah, I’m with you. It’s cute, but it must go. 😅"

S. Arhin wrote:

"Nice video. I’m starting the Avant transition next week and will then proceed to Maine for my assignment. Glad to have met you."

The travelher asked:

"Did you have to put down a security deposit? How many months’ rent in advance did they request?"

Check out the TikTok video below:

