In a recent viral post, TikTok user @little_bits_of_ela shared a heartfelt video detailing the key lessons she learned after living abroad for six years, particularly in the UAE.

Her reflections resonated with many, as she offered advice to anyone planning to move or live in a foreign country.

Tips for a more sustainable life in the UAE

One of her core messages was the importance of being mindful of the company one keeps upon arriving in a new country.

She stressed how the opinions of others could negatively shape a person's experience abroad.

"The company you keep once you arrive in the UAE will play a key role in your journey there. If your opinions of this country are based on what others tell you, you will never reach the level you're aspiring to reach."

She warned, urging viewers to "do your research." Watch the video below:

Ela also highlighted the unpredictability of life abroad, noting that nothing is certain.

"You could be so settled today (good job, great life), then tomorrow, something happens, and you're back to square one. Have that at the back of your mind as you manage your finances."

Her advice to always stay prepared and remain financially aware struck a chord with many viewers.

Ela’s reflections resonated deeply with her followers

Clinton Collins agreed wholeheartedly with one of her slides, writing:

"The slide 4 is so true. You might have a good job today and lose it tomorrow."

Melek Tibebe praised Ela for sharing her experiences, commenting:

"This is life advice. You are amazing. Thank you for this 🙏"

TikTok user @fauzahusein found some humor in Ela's experience, reflecting on how easy it is to live in the UAE without fully exploring it:

"You can be in this city without visiting the landmarks 🤣 got me right ☹️"

Others, like @M-J, shared personal fears tied to their own experiences, writing:

"I feel and fear for my life because some came safely but never returned, and some even came safe and returned safely but never met the loved ones they left back home."

Meanwhile, @Petronilla Nantumbwe appreciated Ela’s advice but reflected on her own missed opportunities:

"Lady, I like your sweet response to your commenters, though I am bored thinking about how I lost a chance to get a well-paid job. A friend stopped my chance. UAE is for strong people."

For some, the lessons hit close to home, such as @thombrightstar, who reflected,

"Everybody is not your friend. I learned that the hard way just two days ago, and I will never make the same mistake again."

