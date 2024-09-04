“The Streets Are Not Safe”: Woman and Bae on '4th Date' Discuss T&Cs of Dating

A woman on a supposed fourth date with a man shared that they discussed the terms and conditions of dating each other

The young woman noted that they wanted to take precautions before fully committing to one another

Members of the online community loved the video and shared how they admired their relationship

On their fourth date, a couple discussed the future of their relationship. Images: @thesokos_.

Being in a relationship requires honesty and open communication to build trust and foster a genuine connection. On the supposed fourth date, a couple discussed the terms and conditions of dating each other, setting clear expectations for their budding relationship.

Laying out the rules

Using the handle @thesokos_, a woman uploaded a video on TikTok showing app users what she and her date got up to on their fourth date. The pair first enjoyed a scrumptious breakfast before the woman got out her notebook and pen to discuss serious matters and take glamour shots.

The TikTokker wrote in her caption:

"We heard the streets are not safe. We had to take precautions and sign some documents before migrating to the ring."

Watch the video below:

Although in previous videos, @thesokos_ referred to her partner as a stranger, the couple showed that they share a child and have dated for a while.

Couple serves relationship goals

A few social media users headed to the comment section to express their thoughts on how the couple navigates their love life.

@neishalashay1 exclaimed to the two lovebirds:

"You guys are so cute!"

@millzd.p laughed and said to the couple:

"Man, if you two don't get married, I'm going to be so mad."

@enhle_njomane commented on what they saw in the video:

"It's the prayer for me."

A surprised @sayttansays told people online:

"Wow, love, that’s not scary. No red flags. He looks safe. He looks fun. I'm literally shocked."

@kingly_anointed said to the online community:

"Love is so beautiful."

The woman in the clip replied:

"Ma’am! And it only gets better."

The boyfriend also took to the comment section and said:

"I love this life thing."

The TikTokker sweetly replied:

"I love it with you."

Couple's indoor shack date melts hearts

