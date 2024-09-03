A local man shared on TikTok that he used artificial intelligence to help him hug his late father

He told people that his deceased parent died in 2007 after he was involved in a car collision

Members of the online community were interested in trying the trend themselves, while others thought it was eerily realistic

A young man used AI to hug his late father. Images: @u.thabiso_.

Source: TikTok

Artificial intelligence has become integral to our daily lives, powering everything from personal assistants to complex problem-solving. In a touching use of this technology, a young man turned to AI to experience a hug from his late relative.

Virtual hugs for the win

TikTok user Thabiso, who uses the handle @u.thabiso_ on the social media platform, shared with app users that he got the opportunity to hug his father, who passed away due to a car collision in 2007.

Using the app Vidu to embrace his dad, the gentleman told people online:

"Hugging my old man because I never got the chance."

Thabiso also wrote in his caption:

"Bless whoever thought of this trend."

Watch the touching video below:

TikTok trend leaves Mzansi divided

While some thought it was heartwarming to see the family members reunite in such a unique way, others thought the AI video was a tad bit frightening.

@lalahfabi sadly shared with the online community:

"Someone should help me do this because I need to hug my dad and brother. I never got the chance to hug and bury them."

@sanellys_outlet asked in the comment section:

"Why is this so real?"

@nandibuckland confessed to people online:

"Yoh, I will cry while editing."

A terrified @tash_poetry wrote:

"No, AI is getting scary, fam."

@youngesteen22 shared in the comments:

"You guys are brave. I could never. It would be too hard to watch."

@user038746288375484 shared their thoughts, saying:

"This trend is crazy but so good for people who have lost loved ones."

