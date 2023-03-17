A TikTok video got millions of views as it showed how much a little kid loves his father, who was away

In the clip, the boy was racing his mum, trying to get a hug from his father before anyone else reached him

The video captures the moment the boy lost the race to his mum, and people were in stitches over his dramatic reaction

One little kid was eager to see his dad. The loving son wanted to reach his dad first and had to race his mom.

The kid did not take it lightly when he lost the race. People commented on the post, cracking jokes at the kid's expense.

Mom races son to leap into father's arms

A video posted by @buzani_15 shows how a kid did his best to try and get to his dad's embrace before his mum. The mom made it to the father, and their son was mad.

Watch the clip below:

Online users amused by grumpy kid

People were laughing over the video. Online users love to see precious family moments. Many hearts were warmed to see the man embrace his family.

KeithKazembe commented:

"Love is a beautiful thing. He who finds a wife finds a good thing."

glenndlovu625 commented:

"This is the best video I've ever watched on TikTok. Deserve an award Bro."

Philip Mufandarabwa commented:

"To us who watched several times thank you for the happy family. Stay blessed on the road."

Thakgatso Floaky Tay commented:

"You met his mom first so he must understand."

MrGee5665 commented:

"That's when you know the man is doing his man's duties. Everyone is happy. Thank you brother."

