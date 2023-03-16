One little kid loves his food and is not to be messed with when he fought tooth and nail to keep his

The cute baby was enjoying a chicken wing, and his mother was about to take it away, which infuriated him

People could not get over the moment because they got too how upset the little cutie got over the interruption by his mother

A kid did not appreciate it when his mother got involved with his meal. The baby was happily munching on a wing, and he was ready for her when she tried to take it away.

A baby wanted his chicken and he didn't appreciate it when his mother tried to stop him. Image: TikTok/@brittany.clough1

Peeps were in stitches over the video of the baby being possessive over food. The video got thousands of likes as people gushed over the cutie with a ferocious appetite.

Baby wants to eat chicken alone in TikTok

A loving mum, @brittany.clough1, shared a TikTok video of her kid losing his temper over chicken. In the clip, she tried to put away the chicken wing he was eating, and he threw a tantrum. Watch the video below:

Online users amused by kid obsessed with chicken bone

Many people have to see babies' antics. Online peeps were in stitches over his obvious irritability over chicken.

user7373633677257 commented:

"This baby loves her KFC!"

Julianne commented:

"Please don’t play w it mama!"

Harriet Levira commented:

"Don't disturb his peace."

zainajhonson commented:

"Me as a adult."

BabyCenter commented:

"Emotional support wing."

"Had to trust the process": Kid draws elephant sketch in 30 seconds, SA in awe

Briefly News previously reported that a little kid experience showed his talent. The boy created a cute drawing of an elephant without any effort.

People were already amazed to see how quickly the boy worked. Many people could not deny that the boy was a force to be reckoned with when it comes to art.

Mzansi loves seeing talented kids, and many people marvelled at how much skill the little boy had and that he was left-handed. Many people agree that he had a future in art.

