Boity Thulo was blown away by an adorable little girl who did a cover of her hit song Own Your Throne

The TV personality and musician took to her Twitter to show some love to the big fan who seemed to have all the lyrics memorised n

Online users loved seeing Boity pay attention to the girl who was certainly overflowing with talent

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

South African Media pregnancy Boity Thulo shows some love to a little girl with musical aspirations. A video of the little girl rapping to Own Your Throne had many applauding.

Boity shows some love to a little girl who decided to do a cover of her rap song 'Own YourThrone'. Image: Ms_Tick

Source: UGC

Many people were enjoying the little girl's delivery. Boity joined the masses in raving about young girls' rapping.

Little girl imitates Boity in Twitter video with 100k views

A little girl's video by , who loves Bouity Thulo, got attention from the rapper. Boity took Twitter video encouraging a queen who was rapping Voice is on your drone.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans reacts to Boity showing kid some love

People love to see a talented kid, and many enjoyed seeing this young one have fun. People complimented the kid for being amazing.

@MogwasiPalesa commented:

"We need more music."

@shawanel commented:

"Oh she ate."

@UGidigidi commented:

"Ping her when you're around her town queen B."

tholo_motaung commenteD:

"Wow wow wow, Hold up. There is so much talent right there."

@Love_Y0urz commented:

"It’s the body language for me.. isegazini iRap."

"Had to trust the process": Kid draws elephant sketch in 30 seconds, SA in awe

Briefly News previously reported that little kid experience showed his talent. The boy did a cute drawing of an elephant without any effort.

People were already naked to see how quickly the boy worked. Many people could not deny that the boy was a force to be reckoned with when it comes to art.

Mzansi loves seeing talented kids, and many people marvelled at how much skill the little boy had and that he's left handed. Many people agree that he had a future in art.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News