62-Year-Old Gogo Wows Mzansi With Her Fitness Routine and Energy
62-Year-Old Gogo Wows Mzansi With Her Fitness Routine and Energy

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A Mzansi gogo went viral on TikTok for her energetic fitness routine, inspiring thousands with her vibrant moves
  • Her impressive physical strength and consistent activity, showcased in the video, challenge age stereotypes
  • The gogo's inspiring story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of wellness at any age

South Africans have been inspired by a 62-year-old woman's viral TikTok fitness routine, showcasing her vibrant energy and challenging age stereotypes, reminding many of the importance of consistent activity for wellness.

Mzansi was wowed by a 62-year-old gogo whose lively fitness video on TikTok spread joy and motivation
A 62-year-old woman from South Africa stunned TikTok with her high-energy workout, inspiring viewers nationwide. Image: @managejuliamatlala
Source: TikTok

A 62-year-old South African woman has inspired thousands online after sharing her energetic fitness routine in a now-viral TikTok video. The gogo, dressed in gym tights and a sports top, is giving women half her age a run for their money.

The TikTok clip, shared under the handle @managejuliamatlala, showcases her moving and dancing with flawless precision. What struck many viewers wasn’t just her physical strength, but her vibrant energy and clear joy while working out. She also shared that she has managed to stay this fit because of constantly being on the move.

Gogo breaks old age stereotypes

Mzansi netizens are impressed with her energy, with many users asking for tips on staying active in later life. Many commended her for breaking age stereotypes and showing that health and fitness don’t have an expiry date.

Her story comes at a time when many South Africans are looking for inspiration to stay active and healthy, especially among older adults. The gogo’s content is also a reminder of the power of consistency and a positive attitude when it comes to wellness.

South Africans couldn’t get enough of a 62-year-old woman showing off her fitness skills in a viral TikTok
A fit and fabulous 62-year-old SA woman went viral for her upbeat TikTok routine that left many inspired. Image: @managejuliamatlala
Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

Sir Lik wrote:

"I can see every organ is stable and in good condition, Mama Africa, please consider KeleFearless' touching comment. I support her."

Kelefearless wrote:

"My dad is 65, just retired, I’m an only child, and he lives alone. He is caring and loving, and very stable. I’m also a great, I only have 1 child, my mom passed away in 2002, please consider us. 🤗"

MaDonald Trump wrote:

"South Africa is a good country with independent women, I think Nigerians nd Zimbabeans bayahalela ukuba yithi."

Mmaomarvel added:

"I'm only 33 and whenever I sit down I always shout 'jonna chiwana'. 😭😭😭"

Moghel wrote:

"Yes, Mama keep yourself going🥰🥰"

Nhlakanipho wrote:

"Thaka yahao ashi mo kadi khiba ledi towel, I wanna show her your vlogs maybe o tlaba motivated."

Twinkle Toes shared:

"Teenager ya 62 years, looking fit and healthy Mama. 😍😍"

Lalakhoza commented:

"My grandmother thinks this is ai.🥺"

Happiness:

"He motho a sa loye wa mmona."

Molebogeng said:

"I'm only 32 and already my knees go like 'qaaaaaa' when I stand up."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Hot: