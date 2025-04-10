South African singer Unathi Nyaki stunned local fans by showing off the results of her gym workout as she set herself a target

The 46-year-old is a popular figure in Mzansi media after releasing several hit songs and making her return to radio

Local netizens reacted on social media, saying they were impressed with Unathi’s workout routine and wished her success in achieving her goal

Radio presenter and award-winning South African artist Unathi impressed local fans after showing off her body in a workout video on social media.

The 46-year-old superstar said she is pushing herself to the limits in the gym and with her diet to reach a specific goal that she has set.

Singer and radio presenter Unathi has dedicated herself to achieve certain fitness goals. Image: unathi.co.

Source: Instagram

While Unathi spends her off-time in the gym, the popular singer recently celebrated her return to radio alongside fellow airwave legend DJ Fresh.

Unathi shows off the results of her workout

Watch Unathi share her workout gains in the video below:

According to her Instagram account, Unathi said she was inspired by American singer Miley Cyrus, and she recently performed for Miguel Díaz-Canel, the Cuban president.

Unathi posted:

“She [Cyrus] looked so lean and feminine and I decided I wanted to look like that too instead of this five-to-butch thing that I have been when I train too hard and do too much. The last time I was truly happy with my body was in 2020 at the carnival in Trinidad and Tobago. I’ve decided I want to go back next year for carnival so my training starts NOW for Feb 2026. I fast daily and eat after noon. The later the better. I am back to my green juice and I eat a lot of protein.”

Watch Unathi's return to radio in the video below:

Unathi continues to impress local fans

The legendary South African performer has gained the respect of several fans across Mzansi and worldwide after her award-winning performances.

Away from the stage, Unathi has also impressed local fans by sharing heart-warming images of her family, while she also wore a traditional outfit to a wedding she attended with her mother.

During her career, Unathi has impressed on stage and on the radio while she also served 12 years as the judge of Idols SA.

South African singer Unathi has returned to radio and remains a constant performer. Image: unathi.co.

Source: Instagram

Local fans admire Unathi

Local netizens praised Unathi on social media, saying they were proud of the 46-year-old’s determination and hoped for the best.

Patience.atukunda.9 said Unathi is blessed:

“See body! You are blessed with beauty, my sister. Keep shining.”

Nonza60 was impressed:

“Umzimba Noyno, da BOWDY!!!”

Reginaldmakgaila backed Unathi:

“Tshipi ke tshipi, hard work pays off.”

Sina_mvoko offered their support:

“It’s a Yes.”

Phatsima_jewellery_designs shared their opinion:

“Hot!”

Unathi’s picture of her eldest son impresses local fans

As reported by Briefly News, South African singer and radio host Unathi impressed local fans by sharing a picture of herself and her eldest son, Sinako.

Local fans noted the resemblance of the mother and son, while some complimented Unathi by saying she looks like Sinako’s eelder sister.

