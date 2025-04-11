South African rapper Moozlie turned heads with a social media video showing she is ready for the weekend, days after her baby’s second birthday

The Mzansi hitmaker will perform in Cape Town on Friday, 11 April 2025, and to promote the show, she released a vibey video that was loved by her fans

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise the rapper, while some said they could not wait to see her performance in Cape Town

Mzansi beauty and rapper Moozlie amazed fans with an online video promoting her Cape Town performance, days after celebrating her baby’s second birthday.

The 32-year-old hitmaker will perform in Cape Town on Friday, 11 April 2025, while she continues to gain fanfare with her eye-catching social media posts.

Before her performance in Cape Town, Moozlie marked a special occasion by celebrating her son Simbine’s second birthday on Instagram.

Moozlie turns heads with her promotional video

Watch Moozlie's video on her Instagram account:

The rapper’s performance in the Mother City follows a luxurious holiday she spent in the same region a few months back with her boyfriend and photographer JR Ecko

While fans praised the couple during the holiday, they kept the praise high after they shared the cover of online magazine Previdar.

The model and TV personality has achieved great success on the local music scene with songs such as Swipe, while she has released two studio albums since 2018.

Child

Moozlie celebrated her child's birthday on her Instagram account:

Moozlie has fans across Mzansi

The 32-year-old has become a star on South Africa’s stages and the screens while she has also impressed fans with her work as a model.

In January 2025, Moozlie was also part of the Showmax production dedicated to honouring Grammy-award winner Tyla.

While she is not gracing the screens of the Mzansi faithful, Moozlie is a dedicated mother and enjoys a loving relationship with her famous photographer partner.

Fans are impressed with Moozlie

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Moozlie while some said they would be in attendance during her Cape Town show.

Mr.allofit made a joke:

“Thought it was a bus.”

Khanya_greens was impressed:

“Baddies.”

Singer Thabsie_sa loved the vibe:

“Stop it man send me this song.”

Thabs_theconnect cannot wait:

“Hey, Bestie 😍 see you in a few.”

Majorkeys4real_ loved the song:

“This song is fireee.”

Oratile_h took note:

“She’s back outside!”

Thami.mkhize.5243 is an admirer:

“Crush yam.”

Aya.radebe_ is a fan:

“Nobody does it better.”

The_big_cheese_012 respects the rapper:

“SKHANDA QUEEN !!!!!!! The swag is clean!!!!!”

Vusilight_zn supports the crew:

“Diva cartel!”

