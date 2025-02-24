South African celebrity couple Moozlie and her lover Jr Ecko were the latest stars on the cover of Previdar

Moozlie and Ecko spoke about their love and what defines it and they also looked stunning on the magazine cover

In the interview, titled From Friendship to Forever, Ecko remembers his parents' relationship and how it shaped his view of love and affection

Moozlie and her boyfriend JR Ecko were on the cover of Previdar. Image: Supplied.

Celebrity couple Moozlie and her lover Jr Ecko were featured on the cover of Previdar.

Moozlie and Jr Ecko take over Previdar

The stunning rapper and TV personality Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena and her man Jr Ecko were featured on the Previdar cover. The issue, titled From Friendship to Forever, delves deep into their relationship and their one-year-old love story.

On Instagram, the magazine explained how their love story unfolded to them making headlines for all the right reasons.

"Not all love stories start with fireworks—some begin with a simple crush, late-night texts, and game night banter that changes everything. For Moozlie & Jr Ecko, friendship was the spark that set their love story in motion, building a bond rooted in trust, laughter, and showing up for each other every single day.

For our February cover, the couple opens up about how their friendship turned into forever, the lessons they’ve learned along the way, and why showing up for love in its purest form is the best kind of magic."

Jr Ecko and Moozlie on their love story

Speaking to the magazine, Moozlie's boyfriend Jr Ecko recalls witnessing his parents' relationship and how it shaped his view of affection. He said he never saw them kiss or take each other out on dates.

“I don’t remember seeing them kiss, buy each other flowers, or even go on dates. At some point, that shapes what you think love is," he said.

But, he mentioned couples like DJ Zinhle and her hubby Murdah Bongz and Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini and how they show each other love.

"When you see Black love celebrated so openly such as Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle, Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini, it is healing. You start to believe in love and the purest kind. It encouraged me, and I hope our love reinforces that for others.”

For the rapper Moozlie, said described their love as fruitfulness and how she sees that in her friend's relationships.

“I think the true sign of love is fruitfulness, and you see it in so many people. My friends who are in loving partnerships live such blessed lives. Taking it one day at a time. That is the vision and dream for our love. Fruitfulness.”

Moozlie and her boyfriend JR Ecko are the cover stars of Previdar. Image: Supplied

Moozlie confirms break up from Sbudaroc

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nomuzi Mabena and her boyfriend of many years, Sbuda Roc, ended things. The rapper seemingly confirmed the rumours by divulging her relationship status at the time in an interview with Zingah.

Moozlie said she was single, but she did not delve deeper into her breakup with her former manager and boyfriend.

