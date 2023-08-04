Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena has opened up about her love life weeks after reports that she parted ways with her boyfriend of eight years Sbuda Roc

Speaking during an interview with Zingah, the rapper said she is okay after the breakup, but fans think she is lying

Many took to the comments section t share their thoughts on the star's responses saying she shouldn't pretend to be okay

Nomuzi Mabena, popularly known as Moozlie is nursing a broken heart after ending her relationship with longtime boyfriend Sbuda Roc. The star who has not spoken publicly about the breakup recently opened up.

Moozlie recently opened up about being single. Image: @moozlie

Moozlie Mabena chats about being single in viral video

Moozlie has finally opened up about her relationship status. The star had the peeps buzzing a few weeks ago following rumours that she ended her eight-year relationship with Sbuda Roc. According to the reports, Sbuda Roc cheated on the rapper with one of the TxC DJs. The amapiano duo made up of Tarryn Reid and Clairise Hefke.

Speaking about her love life weeks after the rumours, Moozlie said she is single. The rapper opened up during an interview on Zingah's podcast. In the now-viral video, Moozlie seems to not want to open up but later discloses more details.

Moozlie's interview convinces Mzansi she is hurting

Moozlie tried to wear a smile while answering questions about her relationship, but fans could see she was hurting. Many said she needs to heal first before speaking about the breakup in public.

@princesspelo25 commented:

"You can actually see when someone is seeing flames."

@MpHoTaNt16 said:

"Dealing with heartbreak has no formula, nna I understand her. Let her thug it out & maybe it might only hit her 3 months later or even not."

@SIYA_VS said:

"Oh they recently grated her heart, you can't hide that shi "

@m_okomatshaya added:

"Sis go home and weep, u don't have to be strong for anyone "

