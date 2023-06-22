Nadia Nakai is finally ready to talk about the fateful day that her boyfriend AKA died a few months ago

The rapper has been open about her emotions following AKA's death, sharing pictures and videos of their time together on her pages

Bragga recently opened up about where she was when she heard the news and what went through her mind when she realised he was gone forever

Nadia Nakai recently spoke about finding out about AKA's death, driving to Durban after hearing the news and finding the strength to move on after losing the love of her life.

Nadia Nakai opened up about the day she heard about AKA's death. Image: @nadianakai

The rapper had never shared what she was doing when she received the news of Supa Mega's untimely passing.

Nadia Nakai struggles to hold back tears while talking about AKA's death

According to The Citizen, Bragga got candid about losing her man during a recent interview with L-Tido. The Naaa Meaan rapper said he spoke to AKA a few minutes before receiving the news of his death.

Nadia said she initially thought he was shot in the neck or the arm before getting the confirmation. She said:

"I was at Ayanda’s birthday where she had asked me to perform… I spoke to AKA ten minutes before he passed away.

"He called me in the greatest spirit… Baby what are you wearing… And he’s like – ‘the boys and I are about to leave.

"Then like ten minutes later, Azola comes to me aside, pulls me aside and she says – ‘Babes Kiernan got shot’".

Nadia Nakai reveals she drove to Durban after hearing about AKA's death

The rapper added that she was so shocked when she heard about AKA's death that she drove to Durban. Nadia admitted that she knew there was nothing she should do, but needed to be there.

"Everybody started coming to the house, we got into the car and drove straight to Durban immediately that evening which was also pointless to because there was nothing I could do, but I was like I have to get there."

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dangerous rapper Nadia Nakai took to Twitter to rapper her slain boyfriend, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, as she continues to mourn his passing.

Four months ago AKA was shot and killed outside a restaurant in Durban alongside close friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, according to The Guardian.

