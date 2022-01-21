Is Ryan Seacrest gay? Little known facts about the American media personality

Ryan Seacrest, the host of American Idol and producer of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, is a television star and a true Hollywood lady killer. Seacrest takes his job seriously with his sense of fashion. Recently his sexuality has been the talk of the town. Is Ryan Seacrest gay? These are some of the questions most of his fans are asking.

Ryan John Seacrest is an American radio personality, television host, producer, and entrepreneur. He is widely recognized as the co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan. He is no new face in hit series like American Idol, American Top 40, and On-Air with Ryan Seacrest.

Ryan Seacrest's profile summary

Full name: Ryan John Seacrest

Ryan John Seacrest Nickname: Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 24th December 1974

24th December 1974 Birth sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Age: 47 years as of 2022

47 years as of 2022 Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Weight: 69 kg

69 kg Height: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Religion: Christianity

Christianity Father: Gary Lee Seacrest

Gary Lee Seacrest Mother: Constance Marie

Constance Marie Siblings: G. I Jones

G. I Jones Marital status: In a relationship

In a relationship Spouse: Aubrey Paige

Aubrey Paige Children : None

: None Education: Dunwoody High School, University of Georgia

Dunwoody High School, University of Georgia Profession : American media personality and producer

: American media personality and producer Net worth: $450 million

Is Ryan gay?

Reports suggest that he is not gay. Even though many people have speculated that he is, he has proven otherwise on several occasions. In addition, the media personality's dating history runs down a line of female celebrities without a single man in the picture.

Ryan Seacrest's gay speculations were propelled by two things, his dress code and Simon Cowell's words. Some people have insisted that something about his looks and mannerisms confirm that he may be playing for the other team.

Simon Cowell once revealed that Ryan's favourite song was the gay anthem, It's Raining Men. He addressed the issue, claiming that he was only joking and never meant to be a mean spirited person.

When Simon was asked about Ryan's sexuality, the American Idol co-host failed to offer a straight answer. This left many people with more speculations.

Has Ryan Seacrest ever been married?

Seacrest has never been married despite having several flings and long dating history. Therefore, for people wondering how long Ryan Seacrest has been married, he has never tied the knot.

When asked if he had ever come close to proposing, he confirmed that he changed his mind for the better of his life. Despite being close to 50 years of age, Ryan is still single and does not seem ready to settle.

Who did Ryan Seacrest kiss at midnight?

Ryan kissed American singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality Miley Cyrus. As the clock strikes midnight, it is common for people to share a New Year's kiss with someone, which was no different with Ryan.

During the 2013 New Years Eve, the media personality kissed the young lady who defined pop culture throughout the year. The photo taken during that moment became an iconic moment in time with 2013's most talked about celebrity and the busiest man in show business.

Is Ryan Seacrest dating anyone?

Yes, he is currently Aubrey Paige, a young model from Austin, Texas. The duo started dating in mid-2021 but has kept the relationship away from the public. The duo broke the news during New Year's Eve, where Paige showered praises on Ryan through a hearty Instagram caption.

This is not Ryan's first relationship because he has dated several women in the past. Here are the highlights of his past relationships.

Teri Hatcher

In 2006, paparazzi caught Seacrest and Teri Hatcher kissing in public. She is an American actress best known for her portrayals of Lois Lane on the television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Paris Carver in Tomorrow Never Dies, and Susan Mayer on Desperate Housewives.

A few months later, Hatcher told Oprah that she hadn’t seen Seacrest since the day of the kiss. According to the Desperate Housewives actress Seacrest had called her shortly after the kiss and stated,

I don't think I can do this with you.

Sara Jean Underwood

Seacrest dated the Playboy Playmate of the Year from 2007, Sara Jean Underwood, on and off for couple of years, starting in about 2009. However, in an interview with Howard Stern, Underwood said she and Seacrest never consummated the relationship.

Julianne Hough

Dancing with the Stars winner Julianne Hough dated Seacrest for three years. They split in 2013, citing hectic schedules.

But Hough later told Redbook

There was nothing wrong or bad, but there was nothing right. I had one foot out because I didn’t want to get hurt. And I didn’t say what was on my mind because I didn’t want to ruffle any feathers. I needed to be perfect.

Shayna Taylor

Is Ryan Seacrest in a relationship with Shayna Taylor? Unfortunately, no. Ryan is no longer dating model and personal chef Shayna Taylor. The pair was together for three years and moved from Los Angeles to New York, where they split a Manhattan pad.

Ryan Seacrest is no new face on several media platforms. However, amidst a successful career, the star has made headlines for rumours regarding his sexuality that continually seem to hover around him. But is Ryan Seacrest gay? No, he is not.

