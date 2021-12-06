Jerry Lorenzo net worth, age, children, spouse, education, fear of god, profiles

Jerry Lorenzo is a favoured American fashion and sneaker designer who founded the Fear of God label, which commenced in 2012. Celebrities such as Kanye West, Kendal Jenner, Lebron James and Swizz beats are brand loyal customers of his work. History shows that Lorenzo did not study fashion and design, but his skills give a different perspective. Keep scrolling!

At the GQ Men of the Year Celebration at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 18 2021, in West Hollywood, California. Photo by: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

How well do you know Jerry Lorenzo? Here is what we should know about the acclaimed fashion and sneaker designer.

Jerry Lorenzo's profile

Birth name: Jerry Lorenzo

Jerry Lorenzo Place of birth: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Date of birth: October 5 1977

October 5 1977 Gender: Male

Male Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Jerry Lorenzo's nationality: American

American Siblings: Natalie Manuel Lee, Anthony Manuel, Angela Davis

Natalie Manuel Lee, Anthony Manuel, Angela Davis Jerry Lorenzo's age: 44 years

44 years Height: 175 cm

175 cm Weight: 82 kg

82 kg Profession: Fashion and sneaker designer

Fashion and sneaker designer Jerry Lorenzo's parents: Jerry Manuel, Renette

Jerry Manuel, Renette Jerry Lorenzo's children: Jerry Lorenzo Manuel III

Jerry Lorenzo Manuel III Jerry Lorenzo's net worth: $ 35 million

$ 35 million Jerry Lorenzo's spouse: Desiree Manuel

Desiree Manuel Instagram: jerrylorenzo

jerrylorenzo Twitter: @JERRYlorenzo

@JERRYlorenzo Jerry Lorenzo's website: www.fearofgod.com

Jerry Lorenzo's biography

The 44-year old designer was born on October 5 1977, in Sacramento, California. We salute his parents Jerry Manuel, a retired major league player MLB, manager, coach, and Renette, for birthing him. His parents raised him in California. He went to high school there and later joined Loyola Marymount University and graduated after completing his studies.

Talking with Chiney Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks during the 69th NBA All-Star, Photo by: Allison Farrand.

Source: Getty Images

Not much is mentioned concerning Jerry Lorenzo education; however, in addition to the information given above, Jerry has a Masters in Business administration. Following his Master's degree, Lorenzo became an intern at MTV, though he was unhappy working there.

He left MTV for diesel jeans, where he served as a party promoter, and he formed social networks while in the job. His reason for working for diesel jeans was his desire to learn about fashion.

Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God

What did Jerry Lorenzo do before Fear of God? After gaining experience from MTV and Diesel jeans, the Super fashionista quit and began his own company. The company was conceptualized when the son of the former professional basketball player was stewarding the former Dodger all-star, Matt Kemp.

It was not long before he realized that he desired numerous things for his clients, but they were missing. Finally, he figured out that if he struggled to find pieces for his wardrobe, he could not lack people who would love to fill their wardrobes.

Initially, what inspired Lorenzo to begin Fear of God was specific cultural figures like Nirvana Frontman Kurt Cobain and John Bender, the fictional rebel played by Judd Nelson in The Breakfast Club. Fear of God has references to streetwear or contemporary brand. Even so, Jerry is more inclined to use the term designer or luxury brand.

PacSun x Essentials Fear of God with Jerry Lorenzo at Selfridges on May 10, 2019, London, England. Photo by: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Why is it called Fear of God?

The label Fear of God is accurate. The label came when he was rethinking his life and faith in God. Lorenzo claimed that Jesus was the centre of his household, but he confessed that there was a time he lost his path and the starting of his company amalgamated with his focus on getting back to God. This blend is what inspired the name Fear of God.

When did Jerry Lorenzo start Fear of God? After Jerry felt that something was missing in the organizations he had been working for, he gradually began his pieces that caught the attention of the famous Kanye West.

Kanye loved what Lorenzo did, and he became Lorenzo's customer.

Him, Quavo, 6lack, Offset and Mobolaji Dawodu at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year celebration at The West Hollywood EDITION in West Hollywood, California. Photo by: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Jerry Lorenzo?

A lot has happened to Jerry Lorenzo since the birth of his label. His work has gained him more fame and he has been challenged to grow by his role model Ralph Lauren over the years.

On November 30th this year, he was honoured as Designer of the Year at the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards. He has also invested his time in revealing himself as an All-American family man to his wife and three children by incorporating them in his work and exposing them to the likes of Ralph Lauren.

