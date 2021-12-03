Olivier Rousteing is, undoubtedly, a household name in the world of fashion and design. He is currently working at Balmain, a Paris-based fashion house. Over the years, he has made a name for himself because of his super creative and unique fashion collections. Would you guess how much Olivier Rousteing’s net worth is now?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Olivier Rousteing attends the 'The Beguiled' screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2017, in Cannes, France. Photo: Oleg Nikishin/Epsilon

Source: Getty Images

Rousteing’s journey to success has not been a walk in the park experience. Being a person of colour, he has suffered a series of setbacks, but that has not deterred him from going for what he believes in. At some point, he nearly quit, but again that did not happen. His biography has exciting details about his journey in the fashion world and his personal life.

Olivier Rousteing’s profile summary

Birth name: Olivier Rousteing

Olivier Rousteing Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 13th September 1986

13th September 1986 Age: 35 years old (as of 2021)

35 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Bordeaux, France

Bordeaux, France Nationality: French

French Ethnicity: African

African Sexual orientation: Gay

Gay Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5′ 9″

5′ 9″ Height in centimetres : 175

: 175 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Father: Bruno-Jean

Bruno-Jean Relationship status: Single

Single Education: ESMOD School, Paris

ESMOD School, Paris Profession: Fashion designer

Fashion designer Net worth : $100 million

: $100 million Salary: $2 million

$2 million Olivier Rousteing’s Instagram: @olivier_rousteing

@olivier_rousteing Facebook: @ORousteing

@ORousteing Twitter: @ORousteing

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Olivier Rousteing’s bio

Olivier Rousteing attends the Balmain after the show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019 on March 2, 2018, in Paris, France. Photo: Victor Boyko

Source: Getty Images

Where is Olivier Rousteing born? The fashion designer was born and brought up in Bordeaux, France. His mother left him at the orphanage when he was around one year old.

So, who are Olivier Rousteing's parents? Interestingly, he was adopted at the age of one. The name of his adoptive father is Bruno-Jean, while his mother's name is Lydia Rousteing.

Until now, he has not established his biological mother. He revealed that in Wonder Boy, a Netflix documentary that was released about him on 26th June 2021. According to the documentary, his biological father is from Ethiopia, while his mother is from Somaliland. Surprisingly, his mother became pregnant with him at the age of 14.

What did Olivier Rousteing study?

He attended ESMOD School (Ecole Supérieure des Arts et Techniques de la Mode), where he studied fashion and design. Finally, he graduated in 2003, marking the beginning of his career.

When is Olivier Rousteing's birthday?

Olivier Rousteing's age is 35 years as of 2021. He was born on 13th September 1986. While celebrating his 35th birthday, he took to Instagram posting a picture of himself when he was young, alongside the following caption,

September 13th I’m getting older today. Happy bday to me.

Career

Olivier ventured into the fashion industry immediately after graduating from ESMOD School, Paris. Initially, he worked at Roberto Cavalli, a top Italian luxury fashion company. He stayed in the company for around five years, gaining substantial experience.

In 2009, he landed another lucrative opportunity at Balmain fashion house. During the time, he worked under Christophe Decarnin. So who is the owner of Balain? Mayhoola for Investments is the rightful owner of the company.

Adut Akech, Olivier Rousteing, and Naomi Campbell walk the runway during the Balmain Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho

Source: Getty Images

Christophe was head of ready-to-wear outfits for ladies. In 2011, he exited the company, making Olivier the company's Creative Director at the age of 25 years.

Rousteing became the third person of colour to head the French fashion house since its establishment in 1945. So far, he has worked with several celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Justin Beiber, Jennifer Lopez, Kris Jenner, Rihanna, and many more others.

What is Olivier Rousteing's net worth?

Is Olivier Rousteing rich? Yes. The French mogul has made a decent fortune since joining the fashion industry. Currently, he has an alleged net worth of $100 million. He has attained the net worth working for big companies like the Roberto Cavalli and Balmain fashion houses.

What is Olivier Rousteing's sexuality?

Olivier is openly known for being an LGBTQ member. In other words, he is gay. So, who is Olivier Rousteing's partner? At the time of writing, he is presumably single.

What happened to Olivier Rousteing?

In 2020, a fire exploded in his house. The unfortunate incident saw him stay in the hospital for a while. How did Olivier Rousteing get burnt? The fire explosion left him with severe injuries on the neck, hands, and slightly on the face.

Olivier Rousteing's burns remained a secret between him and his team during the whole time. Eventually, he decided to share the story with his followers on Instagram. Part of his statement about the incident read,

I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and trying to keep the secret with my teams and friends for too long.

Olivier Rousteing suffered severe injuries due to a fire explosion in 2020. Photo: @olivier_rousteing

Source: Instagram

He added,

To be honest, I am not really sure why I was so ashamed, maybe this obsession with perfection that fashion is known for and my own insecurities. As I recovered, I just worked days and night to forget and creating all my collections , trying to keep the world dreaming with my collections and at the same time hiding the scars with face masks, turtlenecks, long sleeves and even multiple rings on all my fingers through many interviews or fotoshoots.

Body stats and lips injections

The French fashion designer stands at 5 feet 9 (175 cm) inches tall. Also, he weighs 165 pounds (75 kg).

Additionally, some people are obsessed with Olivier Rousteing's lips. They believe he had plastic surgery, while others claim that he had ruined lip injections. Also, he tends to suck his lips in just about every photo.

Thanks to his diligence and creativity, Olivier Rousteing's net worth has continued to grow over the years. He is also a versatile person with a great vision. He has occupied the Creative Director’s post at Balmain, a reputable French fashion house, for a decade now.

READ ALSO: Christy Turlington: age, children, spouse, siblings, education, the 90s, profile

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Christy Turlington. She is an accomplished American supermodel. She is a regular on the covers of the world’s leading fashion and beauty magazines such as Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and Elle.

Turlington entered the show business scene at 14 years. Read on to know more about her net worth, career, and personal life.

Source: Briefly.co.za