Susan Williamson's biography: Who is Ronnie Coleman's wife?

Susan Williamson is an American celebrity spouse best known as Ronnie Coleman's wife. Ronnie Coleman, a retired professional bodybuilder, has won the Mr Olympia title for eight consecutive years. Winner of 26 IFBB titles, he is regarded as the strongest bodybuilder ever. The couple has been married since 2016 and continues to enjoy marital bliss.

Several sports personalities attribute their successful careers to their significant others. Ronnie Coleman's wife has stood with him through good and bad times, staying true to the saying, "Love never fails." So, who is the sportsman's wife?

Susan Williamson's profile summary and bio

Full name Susan Williamson Nickname Susan Gender Female Year of birth 1970 Age 53 years old (2023) Birthplace United States of America Current residence Arlington, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Body measurements in inches 36-26-40 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Husband Ronnie Dean Coleman Children 4 Famous for Being a celebrity wife Profession Housewife Net worth $2 million

How old is Susan Williamson?

Susan Williamson (aged 53 as of 2023) was born in 1970. However, her exact date of birth remains a mystery.

Susan Williamson's height

The celebrity wife stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Williamson has blonde hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

How much is Susan Williamson's net worth?

Although details about Susan Williamson's occupation remain unknown, it is speculated that she was born into a wealthy family. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated at $2 million. Regarding Susan Williamson's profiles, she is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account.

Who is Ronnie Coleman?

Coleman is famously known for his hefty workouts and dominant body parts. In 1995, he won the Canada Pro Cup. Ronnie received the 2001 Admiral in the Texas Navy Certificate Award for his bodybuilding achievements and physical fitness promotion.

He has made three training videos, giving tips for experienced weightlifters and warning against overexertion. These are On the Road, The Cost of Redemption and The Unbelievable. The Netflix documentary Ronnie Coleman: King in 2018 documented Coleman's life and career.

Why did Ronnie Coleman retire?

After years of rigorous training, heavy workout and a hectic work schedule, Ronnie's body started feeling the heat. He has undergone numerous surgeries since 2007, including hip replacements and attempts to alleviate pain from damaged intervertebral discs.

The sportsman uses a wheelchair if he has to travel long distances. However, he has admitted to not regretting choosing such a career path.

Ronnie Coleman's net worth

The American sportsman has an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful sporting career.

Is Ronnie Coleman married?

Ronnie Coleman and Susan Williamson tied the knot on 11 April 2016 after finalising his divorce from Rоuаіdа Сhrіѕtіnе Асhkаr, a French-Lebanese personal trainer. The couple share four children. In addition, Ronnie and Susan have two children, each from their previous relationships.

Susan Williamson played a significant role in helping her husband keep his head up even in the low moments when his health started deteriorating. The couple continues to raise a large blended family.

