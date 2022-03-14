How much does YouTube pay in South Africa (with examples)

YouTube is a popular video-sharing website where users can upload, share, and watch videos. Like most of the world, YouTube in South Africa has become one of the most popular video-sharing platforms. But how much does YouTube pay in South Africa?

Did you know that the first video on YouTube is titled Me at the Zoo? It was uploaded on April 23, 2005, at 8:31:52 p.m. Since then, the platform has transformed into one of the largest online video-sharing and social media platforms. Many people have become millionaires, and the Mzansi nation has not been left out.

How much does YouTube pay in South Africa?

Does YouTube pay in South Africa? Yes, it does. Like all other countries, the Google video platform pays those who own channels.

Google pays publishers approximately 68% of their Ad revenue. This means that for every R1,500 paid to Google by an advertiser, the publisher will receive R1,020.

Google pays around R270 per 1,000 ad views on YouTube, which translates to R45-R75 per 1,000 video views. However, the amount earned is determined by the demographics of the audience.

How much does YouTube pay you for 1 million views in South Africa?

YouTubers may charge brands anywhere from R180 to R1,000 per 1,000 views, depending on the pending video's estimated amount of total views. If the video hits 1 million views, the YouTuber makes anywhere from R180,000 to R1,000,000.

How much does YouTube pay in South Africa for 1000 views?

In SA, a channel's earnings are dependent on views rather than subscriptions. However, the higher the following you have, the more likely you will get a lot of views. The average person on the platform earns around R270 for every 1,000 ad views. Additional revenue streams like affiliate marketing and goods allow you to make more.

How many subscribers do you need to get paid on YouTube in South Africa?

To start earning money directly through the platform, you must have a least 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours in the past year. Once you reach that, you can apply to YouTube's Partner Program and monetize your channel through ads, subscriptions, and channel memberships.

The number of subscribers determines how successful your channel will be. If your content is interesting, more people will want to keep up with your videos.

How do YouTubers get paid in South Africa?

In SA, you can make money on your YouTube channel through the following features:

Advertising revenue: Get ad revenue from display, overlay, and video ads.

Get ad revenue from display, overlay, and video ads. Channel memberships: Your members make recurring monthly payments in exchange for special perks that you offer.

Those compensated by the Partner Program make money based on the number of times their views are viewed. Google AdSense is used to host these. Therefore, it is crucial to begin by registering for an AdSense account.

When applying for a Partner Programme, the platform will review your videos to ensure your content aligns with its policies. Then, payments are made to your AdSense account, and once your account has $100, you can withdraw.

The amount you make is dependent on how your viewers interact with ads. There are various forms of advertising. Therefore, some marketers pay per click while others pay per view.

People also make money by adding affiliate links in their descriptions, direct advertising, or offering products.

Top 5 wealthiest YouTubers in South Africa in 2023

Many people in South Africa have made a fortune from the platform. These are some of the richest YouTubers in South Africa with their net worths.

1. Die Antwoord - $5 million

The Antwoord group is the richest YouTube group in South Africa, with a net worth of $5 million. The group comprises Watkin Tudor "Ninja" Jones and Anri "Yolandi Visser" du Toit, a male/female duo, and producers HITEK5000 and Lil2Hood. The group's channel has 3.3 million subscribers with over 1.1 billion views.

2. Liezl Jayne Strydom - $1.5 million

Liezl Jayne Strydom is a social media influencer. She started her Instagram account in June 2013 and posted her first video to YouTube on August 4, 2016. She currently has over 1 million subscribers with more than 110 million views. Her approximate net worth is $1.5 million.

3. Lasizwe Dambuza - $1.3 million

Thulasizwe Siphiwe Dambuza, popularly known as Lasizwe, is a South African social media personality, actor, television presenter and YouTuber. He posts entertaining vlogs on his channel, which he started on 26th January 2017. The channel currently has over 770k subscribers with more than 88 million views. His approximate net worth is $1.3 million.

4. Noel Deyzel - $900k

Noel Deyzel, formerly WanderBoy2010, is a South African fitness star, TikTok star, and bodybuilder known for his shorter fitness videos that last under 2 minutes. His channel has more than 3.1 million subscribers with over 1 billion views. His approximate net worth is $900k.

5. DJ Arch Jnr - $600k

South African DJing prodigy rocketed to fame at only three years old after videos of his mixes went viral on YouTube. He then dazzled the nation by winning the popular television competition South Africa's Got Talent in 2015. His channel has over 1.1 million subscribers with more than 187 million views. His approximate net worth is $600k.

How much does YouTube pay per view in South Africa?

YouTube compensates creators based on a number of factors, including ad engagement, ad format, video length, viewer demographics, and region. As a result, the amount YouTube pays per view in South Africa can vary greatly. YouTube generally pays creators a percentage of the revenue generated by ads displayed on their videos.

How can I make money on YouTube?

Creating a channel and uploading videos does not always result in immediate income. To earn more, you must build and expand your channel. Here are some pointers to get you started:

Marketing your channel.

Sponsorship deals.

Recommending products.

Participating in the YouTube partner program.

How much does YouTube pay in South Africa? The figures above are an estimate, and the actual amount may vary depending on several factors. Outside of YouTube's ad revenue-sharing program, creators may earn money through sponsorships, merchandise sales, and more.

