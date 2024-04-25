Nambitha Ben-Mazwi spoke about landing her first lead role in the upcoming Showmax action-drama, Empini

Taking the role of a troubled security guard, the actress said her plan has always been to showcase her range in front of the camera

Mzansi can't wait to see their fave in action and congratulated her on bagging the exciting role

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is booked and busy and is back with a bang! The award-winning actress recently announced her return for a Showmax original called Empini and said the role was a dream come true.

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi speaks on bagging lead role

The dazzling Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is beaming with pride after announcing her lead role in Showmax's action-drama, Empini.

The talented actress, loved for her appearance on Netflix's Savage Beauty, told Showmax that she couldn't wait to showcase her range as an actress:

“My team and I have been working on a strategy for branching into a role that showcases my skills as an actress who can also perform in a high-paced action drama. The time is now to showcase the range I possess in my acting.”

Ben-Mazwi's character, Ndoni Themba, will star alongside Siyabonga Thwala in the action-packed 52-episode series premiering on 23 May 2024.

Mzansi shows love for Nambitha's new role

Netizens couldn't wait to watch Nambitha in the new series, and congratulated her for her role:

qhamadlula_ said:

"You are your ancestors' wildest dream. Congratulations, and continue shining, MaNkomo."

flaxxlegacy showed love to Nambitha:

"I love this lady, she can definitely act. She won my heart on Savage Beauty."

dyanibomb was excited:

"Oh, my bub, I’m so proud of you. I can’t wait to watch it!"

kay_tatyana wrote:

"Genuinely excited to see you in this kind of role."

mhla_mash posted:

"Glad to have you back on our screens, can't wait!"

