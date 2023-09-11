Netflix's Savage Beauty 2 trailer, cast, plot summary, full story, release

Netflix's Savage Beauty 2 was given the green light to continue production following the incredible performance of the first season. The thriller drama is an original South African project that premiered on the global streaming platform in May 2022. Who is in the upcoming season?

Savage Beauty was renewed for a second season that will be released in 2024.

The South African creative industry continues to thrive with the release of several original projects on Netflix. Savage Beauty, alongside other top-performing series like Blood & Water, Justice Served, and Ludik has previously featured in the Netflix TV top 10s globally.

Savage Beauty on Netflix

Genre Thriller drama series Country of origin South Africa Original network Netflix Original language English and Sotho Original release date 12 May 2022 Creator Lebogang Mogashoa Directors Thati Pele, Rea Rangaka, and Denny Miller Producers JP Potgieter and Siphiwe Hlabangane Lead cast Rosemary Zimu, Dumisani Mbeba, Nthati Moshesh

Savage Beauty 2 plot summary

Savage Beauty on Netflix revolves around a mysterious woman who embeds herself in a powerful family that controls an international beauty business. The family holds dark secrets, and she is here to get her revenge for tragic events that happened in her past.

Savage Beauty 2 full story

Bhengu Beauty is a successful global beauty empire founded by Don and Grace Bhengu. However, the public does not know that the thriving business was founded on immoral practices. The owners tested skin-lightening products on children, and Zinhle Manzini is one of the two survivors.

Zinhle returns 15 years later to expose their dirty secrets and reduce the beauty empire to ashes. Is she ready to bear the cost of revenge?

Savage Beauty 2 Netflix release date

The second season of Savage Beauty is currently in production and is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2024. The first season was released on 12 May 2022 and is available to watch on the streaming platform.

Savage Beauty 2 cast

Savage Beauty 2 episodes feature several talented South African actors and actresses, including veterans and upcoming stars. They include;

Rosemary Zimu as Zinhle Manzini

Rosemary portrays Zinhle in Savage Beauty on Netflix.

Rosemary Zimu is a South African actress born on 15 April 1993 in Johannesburg. She has appeared in several Mzansi TV shows and films, including Isindigo, Shadow, Champagne, Nine, Generations, Wena Wena, and Scandal!

Dumisani Mbebe as Don Bhengu

Dumisani portrays Don Bhengu in Savage Beauty on Netflix.

Dumisani Mbebe is a South African actor and entrepreneur born in September 1974. He has appeared in numerous SA shows and films, including Generations as Dumisani, The Estate as Meliszwe Nobengela, Soul City as Malusi, Shooting Stars as Sechaba, and Mzali Wami as Terror.

Nthati Moshesh as Grace Bhengu

Nthati portrays Grace in Savage Beauty on Netflix.

Nthati Moshesh is a veteran South African actress born on 28 August 1969 in Katlehong on the East Rand. She has numerous acting credits in films and TV shows like 7de Laan, Home Affairs, Egoli: Place of Gold, Gaz'lam, Lockdown, Saints and Sinners, and Isono. In 2016, Nthati was nominated for the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Angela Sithole as Thando Bhengu

Angela portrays Thando in Savage Beauty on Netflix.

Angela Thando Sithole is a South African actress born in July 1993. She is known for her roles in Zabalaza as Terry, Hustle as Tai Chi, The Queen as Onica, Imbewu as Zandile, Lingashoni as Puleng, and Smoke & Mirrors as Nthabiseng.

Jesse Suntele as Phila Bhengu

Jesse portrays Phila in Savage Beauty on Netflix.

Jesse Ambrose Suntele is a South African rapper, model, and actor born on 18 September 1992 in Johannesburg. He came into the limelight after winning season two of BET's reality competition show Top Actor Africa in 2016. He is known for his roles in Ashes to Ashes as Kabelo, Rhythm City as Mzi, The Queen as Tuelo, and The River as Sphiwe.

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi as Linda Bhengu

Nambitha portrays Linda Bhengu in Savage Beauty on Netflix.

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi was born on 1 December 1988 in South Africa. She has appeared in Black Mirror as Tamara, Broken Vows as Lulama, Doubt as Unathi, Grassroots as Bontle, The Estate as Gigi, and How to Ruin Christmas as Refiloe.

Oros Mampofu as Ndu Bhengu

Oros Mampofu portrays Ndu Bhengu in Savage Beauty on Netflix.

Nkokheli Oros Mampofu is a South African actor born on 27 August 1990 in Umtata in the Eastern Cape. He is known for his roles in Igazi as Phila, Mzali Wami as Musa, Skeem Saam as Jama, and Grassroots as Monwabisi.

Mpho Sebeng as Bonga

Mpho Sebeng portrays Bonga in Savage Beauty on Netflix.

Mpho Sebeng is a South African actor born on 1 December 1993. He has appeared in Hush Money as Mayihlome, Ring of Lies as Neo, Saints and Sinners as Nkosi, The Estate as S'khumbuzo, Zero Tolerance as Siso, and The Throne as Goitseone.

Other actors and actresses in recurring roles include;

Actor/actress Role Vaughn Lucas Peter John Ncamane Kolobe Tina Redman Zandi Nandi Mbatha Ruby Didintle Khunou Vee Thami Ngoma Regina Khutjo Green Chief Nurse Slindile Nodangala Gogo Simphiwe Bridget Masinga Bhengu PR Person Eve Rasimeni Nurse Noni Vele Manenje Makhosi Mnisi Mnatha Vika Doctor

Will there be a Savage Beauty season 2?

Yes, Netflix renewed the original South African series for a second season. The thriller drama series is expected to be released sometime in 2024.

How many seasons does Savage Beauty have?

Savage Beauty has one season; the second is expected to arrive in 2024. The first season featured six episodes.

How does Savage Beauty end?

The first season finale of the Mzansi drama series ended on a cliffhanger. Don had asked Zinhle to marry him, unaware of her revenge plan. Just before their wedding, Zinhle's brother Bonga is shot by Don and later dies.

An infuriated Zinhle spikes Don's drink and forces him to confess about Bhengu Beauty's dark secret. She later puts him in the car boot while unconscious and drives off. The season ends with him opening his eyes.

Savage Beauty 2 promises thrilling drama that you cannot afford to miss. You can binge-watch all the series episodes on Netflix. See the Savage Beauty 2 trailer for more on what to expect.

