Who is Nick Robinson's girlfriend, Samantha Urbani? All about her
Samantha Urbani is an American singer-songwriter popularly known for being a former member of the band Friends. She has produced some of the best pop songs since the beginning of her career and has received the deserved accolades for her outstanding musical talent. Here is more about Nick Robison's girlfriend.
Samantha wears so many hats besides being in the music industry. She is also well known for being a visual artist, filmmaker and producer. She launched her solo career after band members went separate ways.
Samantha's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Samantha Urbani
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|18 September 1987
|Age
|36 years old as of 2023
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|Mystic, Connecticut, USA
|Current residence
|United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Sexuality
|Heterosexual
|Height in feet
|5 feet 6 inches
|Weight in kilograms
|55 kg
|Eye colour
|Hazel
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Marital status
|Unmarried
|Occupation
|Singer-songwriter, visual artist, filmmaker, producer
|Net worth
|Approximately $3 million
|Social media
Samantha Urbani's age
Samantha (aged 36 years old) was born on 18 September 1987 in Mystic, Connecticut. Her zodiac sign is Virgo. Her parents, Robin and Bob Urbani, have supported her music career.
Samantha had one brother named Robert, who passed away from a congenital heart issue.
Samantha Urbani's band
She was part of a band called Friends, formed in 2010. The band consisted of Lesley Hann, Nikki Shapiro, Matthew Molnar, and Oliver Duncan. Under the band, three singles were released and one album, Manifest!. However, in 2013, the group disbanded.
Samantha Urbani's songs
Samantha has been in the music industry for over ten years and has produced many songs whose messages resonate with her fans. Some of them are as follows:
- 1 2 3 4
- You're Not Good Enough
- It Is What It Is
- No Right Thing
- Nothingy
- Repeat
- U Know I Know
- Go Deeper
- Always Let U Down
- On The Line
- Palo Alto
Is Nick Robinson in a relationship?
Nick is an American actor best recognised for his roles in films including Love, Simon, and The Kings of Summer. Sources report that he has been in a relationship with Samantha since 2019. This is despite allegations that the actor is gay.
Nick Robinson's relationships
According to The Things, Nick has been in a few relationships made known to the public. In 2016, he was reportedly dating Chloe Grace Moretz, whom he met on set for the film The 5th Wave.
After that, rumours that he was dating his colleague Taylor Spreitler circulated online but were never confirmed. Notably, the actor is said to be private about his personal life. Thus, his precise dating history has yet to be fully known.
Did Nick Robinson date Chloe Grace Moretz?
Various platforms present differing statements about whether or not the two have dated. Live Ramp Up is one of those that says Nick and Chloe have not dated each other. Speculations about their possible relationship surfaced after they were seen hanging out on several occasions.
Nick Robinson and Samantha Urbani
Nick and Samantha have been dating for over three years and confirmed their relationship with a few social media snaps. In this regard, nothing is known about their relationship beyond confirmation that they are dating.
Is Nick Robinson married?
The young actor is yet to exchange wedding vows with anyone. Therefore, it is unknown whether he will say "I do" to his current girlfriend, Samantha Urbani.
Does Nick Robinson have children?
Nick does not have children. He is yet to father any child, as it is reported that he has chosen to focus on his career.
Nick Robinson's girlfriend, Samantha Urbani, is a successful musician who keeps improving with her songwriting and vocal abilities. She has been entertaining US audiences for years and continues to do so.
