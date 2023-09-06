Who is Nick Robinson's girlfriend, Samantha Urbani? All about her

Samantha Urbani is an American singer-songwriter popularly known for being a former member of the band Friends. She has produced some of the best pop songs since the beginning of her career and has received the deserved accolades for her outstanding musical talent. Here is more about Nick Robison's girlfriend.

DJ Samantha Urbani attends GUM Studios' 3 Year Anniversary at Gum Studios in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: Sean Zanni

Source: Getty Images

Samantha wears so many hats besides being in the music industry. She is also well known for being a visual artist, filmmaker and producer. She launched her solo career after band members went separate ways.

Samantha's profile summary and bio

Full name Samantha Urbani Gender Female Date of birth 18 September 1987 Age 36 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Mystic, Connecticut, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 6 inches Weight in kilograms 55 kg Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Blonde Marital status Unmarried Occupation Singer-songwriter, visual artist, filmmaker, producer Net worth Approximately $3 million Social media Instagram

Samantha Urbani's age

Samantha (aged 36 years old) was born on 18 September 1987 in Mystic, Connecticut. Her zodiac sign is Virgo. Her parents, Robin and Bob Urbani, have supported her music career.

Samantha had one brother named Robert, who passed away from a congenital heart issue.

Samantha Urbani's band

She was part of a band called Friends, formed in 2010. The band consisted of Lesley Hann, Nikki Shapiro, Matthew Molnar, and Oliver Duncan. Under the band, three singles were released and one album, Manifest!. However, in 2013, the group disbanded.

Samantha Urbani's songs

Samantha Urbani of Friends performs on stage during the Summer Sundae Weekender festival at De Montfort Hall And Gardens in Leicester, United Kingdom. Photo: Ollie Millington

Source: Getty Images

Samantha has been in the music industry for over ten years and has produced many songs whose messages resonate with her fans. Some of them are as follows:

1 2 3 4

You're Not Good Enough

It Is What It Is

No Right Thing

Nothingy

Repeat

U Know I Know

Go Deeper

Always Let U Down

On The Line

Palo Alto

Is Nick Robinson in a relationship?

Nick is an American actor best recognised for his roles in films including Love, Simon, and The Kings of Summer. Sources report that he has been in a relationship with Samantha since 2019. This is despite allegations that the actor is gay.

Nick Robinson's relationships

According to The Things, Nick has been in a few relationships made known to the public. In 2016, he was reportedly dating Chloe Grace Moretz, whom he met on set for the film The 5th Wave.

Actor Nick Robinson attends HBO's Native Son screening at Guggenheim Museum in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

After that, rumours that he was dating his colleague Taylor Spreitler circulated online but were never confirmed. Notably, the actor is said to be private about his personal life. Thus, his precise dating history has yet to be fully known.

Did Nick Robinson date Chloe Grace Moretz?

Various platforms present differing statements about whether or not the two have dated. Live Ramp Up is one of those that says Nick and Chloe have not dated each other. Speculations about their possible relationship surfaced after they were seen hanging out on several occasions.

Nick Robinson and Samantha Urbani

Nick and Samantha have been dating for over three years and confirmed their relationship with a few social media snaps. In this regard, nothing is known about their relationship beyond confirmation that they are dating.

Is Nick Robinson married?

The young actor is yet to exchange wedding vows with anyone. Therefore, it is unknown whether he will say "I do" to his current girlfriend, Samantha Urbani.

Does Nick Robinson have children?

Nick does not have children. He is yet to father any child, as it is reported that he has chosen to focus on his career.

Nick Robinson and Samantha Urbani attend Cinespia's screening of A Star Is Born held at Hollywood Forever in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kelly Lee Barrett

Source: Getty Images

Nick Robinson's girlfriend, Samantha Urbani, is a successful musician who keeps improving with her songwriting and vocal abilities. She has been entertaining US audiences for years and continues to do so.

Source: Briefly News