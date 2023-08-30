Is Diana Lasso in a relationship? Everything known about Wayne Brady's ex-wife

At twenty-three, Wayne Brady was already juggling a divorce and the emotional turmoil caused by his first marriage failing. Even though he only opened up about the experience two years ago, detailing the effects of marrying in your twenties, fans have been curious to know everything about Diana Lasso, Wayne Brady's ex-wife. Where is she?

Wayne Brady has an impeccable relationship with his second wife and their daughter. Their co-parenting arrangement often invites questions about Wayne Brady's first wife, Diana Lasso. Do they have any kids?

Full name Diana Lasso Gender Female Date of birth 4th March 1975 Age 48 years (as of August 2023) Birthday 4th March Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Columbia Nationality Columbian-American Religion Christianity Eye colour Blue Hair colour Dark brown Height 160 cm or 5'3" Weight 50 kg or 101 lbs Occupation Singer and songwriter Marital status Divorce Ex-spouse Wayne Brady Children 1 Mother Isabel Gamboa Sibling 1 (Justina Lasso) Famous as Wayne Brady's first wife

Diana is 48 years old as of August 2023. She was born on 4th March 1975 in Columbia. Not much information is publicly available about Diana Lasso's family besides her mother's identity and sister, Justina Lasso. She is an American-Columbian national and is of mixed ethnicity.

Details about Diana's upbringing and early life remain under wraps. Her marriage to Wayne thrust her into the limelight.

Who was Wayne Brady's first wife?

Diana Lasso and Wayne Brady exchanged their vows on 31st December 1993. Unfortunately, the marriage was short-lived since they divorced on 21st September 1995.

According to speculations, Brady's busy life led to Diana Lasso's divorce. Diana returned to Columbia to relaunch her music career, which she shelved after meeting Wayne.

Updated details about her dating life remain closely guarded since the divorce. She has minimal social media presence and does not share hints about her relationship status. Neither are there any credible details about Diana Lasso's kids.

Diana Lasso's daughter

There are no records that Diana Lasso has any children of her own. She is speculated to be Maile Masako Brady's mother, although that is not the case. Maile is Brady's daughter from his marriage with Mandie Taketa.

After the divorce, Wayne moved on and married Mandie Taketa, who is a Japanese-Caucasian dancer, actress and producer from Hawaii. She started dating Wayne after their performance in a musical revue in Oahu, Hawaii.

Mandie relocated to Los Angeles and married Wayne Brady on 5th April 1999. She quit her job to be a stay-at-home mum and raise their daughter, Maile.

Are Wayne Brady and Mandie together?

Unfortunately, Mandie and Wayne separated a week before their wedding anniversary in 2006. Mandie later filed for divorce in June 2007, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple are amicably raising their daughter, whom they share legal and physical custody of.

Mandie moved on and got into a relationship with Jason Fordham. They had their baby in 2023, and Brady is considered a co-parent. Brandy, Taketa, Maile and Jason are filming a reality series about their blended family. The series will premiere on Hulu in 2024.

Who is Wayne Brady from Let's Make a Deal married to?

After divorcing Mandie, Brady has never been married again. In 2023, he came out as pansexual, which refers to an attraction to people regardless of gender or sex. He also described himself as bisexual with an open mind.

In an interview with People Magazine, Brady revealed that Mandie was the first person he came out to. Mandie supported Brady's decision, saying,

Great.’ As I knew coming out would help him be happier.

Brady also opened up about his journey to self-discovery and how Mandie and his daughter had accepted everything about him. Nonetheless, the news has stirred mixed reactions online.

Diana Lasso's career

Diana began singing before she met Wayne Brady. She gained popularity following her divorce. She is famous in her hometown in Columbia, and her most well-known song is Esta Noche No, available on her YouTube channel.

Wayne Brady rose to prominence for his career as an American actor, comedian and singer. He is a regular on Whose Line Is It Anyway? He also hosts the American TV show, The Wayne Brady Show.

Diana Lasso's net worth

Credible details about Diana Lasso's net worth are not publicly available, although sources allege she is worth $1 million as of 2023. Her ex-husband, Wayne Brady, is worth $12 million, earned from his career in the entertainment industry.

Diana Lasso's biography highlights her life and her marriage to Wayne Brady. She maintains a low profile; hence, updated information about her relationship status is unavailable.

