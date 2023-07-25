Mariah Carey's parents and siblings: details about her family

With her mesmerising voice and countless accolades, Mariah Carey has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. But behind her success lies the profound influence of her parents, whose fame has soared alongside their chart-topping daughter. Who are Mariah Carey's parents, and how did they impact her journey to stardom?

Renowned singer Mariah Carey has frequently emphasised the significance of her family in shaping her identity. As curiosity arises, here is the complete scoop on Mariah's family and the intricate dynamics of her relationships with them.

Profile and bio summary

Who is Mariah Carey?

Mariah Carey is an iconic American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress. With numerous awards and a distinctive vocal range, she is one of the world's best-selling artists, renowned for hits like Vision of Love and All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Who are Mariah Carey's parents and siblings?

Mariah Carey's parents are Alfred and Patricia Carey (née Hickey). They met in 1960 and defied Patricia's mother's disapproval of being together. Mariah Carey's grandmother viewed their marriage as an abomination, leading to her disowning Patricia.

Who is Mariah Carey's dad?

The singer's father was an aeronautical engineer of African-American and black Venezuelan-American heritage. He was born on 23 October 1929 in New York, United States. Her mother, Patricia, is Irish and has a former opera singer and vocal coach career.

Regarding Mariah Carey's siblings, she has an older brother named Morgan and an older sister named Allison.

What happened to Mariah Carey's parents?

Mariah Carey's mom and dad faced the harsh realities of racism and societal pressures. The couple encountered hostility as an interracial pair, even experiencing targeted gun violence. Sadly, their marriage ended when Mariah was just three years old. The star singer stayed with her mother, who raised her, while her siblings went to live with their father.

In 2002, Mariah Carey's dad passed away from cancer. Although their relationship was distant after the divorce, the music artist holds no resentment toward him. Her relationships with her siblings, Alison and Morgan, have been strained over the years, leading her to cut ties with them.

What did Mariah Carey's mother do?

Mariah Carey's mother played a significant role in her musical journey. Patricia, who attended The Julliard School, was an opera singer and vocal coach. Mariah's passion for music emerged through her mother's introduction to music.

At the tender age of three, the iconic singer started singing and even imitated her mother's rendition of Verdi's opera Rigoletto in Italian. Patricia Carey's influence and background as an opera singer helped shape her daughter's love for music early.

What is Mariah Carey's relationship with her mother?

The music legend's relationship with her mother is intricate and has undergone various transformations. In her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the singer said:

Ours is a story of betrayal and beauty. Of love and abandonment. Of sacrifice and survival. I've emancipated myself from bondage several times, but there is a cloud of sadness that I suspect will always hang over me, not simply because of my mother but because of our complicated journey together.

She also noted that their relationship blends pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration, and disappointment.

The multiple-award-winning singer expressed feeling neglected by her mother in her formative years. She also mentioned that although her mother introduced her to music, her mother displayed jealousy regarding her career at some point. The music legend recalled her mother saying, "I only hoped that you would be half the singer that I was."

The singer and record producer maintains space for her mother in her life and endeavours to establish boundaries, acknowledging the difficulty of this ongoing process.

Did Mariah Carey come from a wealthy family?

The singer did not come from a wealthy family, nor was she born into wealth. Her current financial standing tells a different story.

What is Mariah Carey's net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth shows that the music legend is worth $340 million. She accumulated this considerable fortune through her highly successful career as an iconic entertainer.

Despite the challenges in her childhood, Mariah Carey's parents unknowingly shaped her into the successful woman she is today. Their influence pushed her to become the revered songbird supreme. These experiences influenced Mariah's parenting style, allowing her to support and unconditionally love her children, nurturing their talents.

