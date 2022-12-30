Who are Zach Edey's parents? Where was he born, and what is his ethnicity?

Zach Edey might be a college basketball player, but he has reached fame in the NBA world. There are various reasons for this and some say his height is the primary reason. The young basketball player stands at a towering 7 feet 4 inches or 2.21 meters.

Zach Edey looks on in the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana. Photo: Justin Casterline

Source: Getty Images

Since Zach Edey shot into the limelight, most fans have been interested in his parents, partly due to his height and their contribution to the fame he enjoys. So, who are Zach Edey's parents, and what is there to know about them?

Profile summary

Full name Zach Edey Gender Male Date of birth 14 May 2002 Age 20 years (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Tartus Place of birth Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence West Lafayette, Indiana, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Chinese Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 7'4" (2.21 meters) Height in centimetres 224 Weight in pounds 390 Weight in kilograms 177 Shoe size 16 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Julia Father Glen Sibling Doug Relationship status Single School Leaside High School, IMG Academy University Purdue University Profession Basketballer Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

Who is Zach Edey?

Zach Edey is a Canadian Basketball player. He plays for Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Conference. He is the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup winner.

Where was Zach Edey born?

Edey was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He has a younger brother, Doug, who is also a sportsman. The nationality of Zach Edey is Canadian. His ethnicity is Chinese as his parents are Chinese.

How old is Zach Edey?

Zach Edey's age is 20 years as of 2023. He was born on 14 May 2002 and grew up playing baseball and ice hockey.

Zach Edey shoots a free throw in the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana. Photo: Justin Casterline

Source: Getty Images

Zach Edey's education

Zach was a student at Leeside High school where his basketball career started. While at this school, he joined the Northern Kings Amateur Athletic Union program. He was with the second-tier team for a year before joining IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. During this period, he also became a part of the Canadian national basketball team.

Who are Zach Edey's parents?

The basketball player's parents are Glen and Julia Edey. His mother, Julia, is a mechanical engineer. Although not anywhere close to 7 feet, she is also tall and played basketball actively as a young girl. Like his mother, his father, Glen, is over 6 feet and strongly associates with sports, and is reportedly a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Career

Zach's journey as a basketball player began when he was 7 feet 3 inches tall. Before he started playing in Grade 10, he played baseball and hockey to improve his skills. Interestingly for him, shortly after his high school ball game began, the Northern Kings AAU program in Toronto noticed him.

Afterwards, he transferred to the IMG Academy in Florida for his last two high school years before he enrolled at Purdue. At that time, he had already ranked 483 on the list of high school players. Sharing his experience at some point, he said:

I remember learning basic stuff that seemed so complicated, like a hook shot and when you do the right-left into a layup. That was so complicated. I had to do a full practice to figure out how to do right-left, then left-right with different hands. Like, super, super basic concepts that I really had to work on in 10th grade. I hadn’t played it. I was brand new. So I started super behind.

In addition to his successful ongoing career, Edey is the youngest core member of the Canadian men’s senior national team, who recently qualified for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Though he currently plays for Purdue Boilermakers, he got some offers from teams like Santa Clara and Baylor.

Zach Edey's stats

In his freshman season, Zach was famous for being the tallest player that Big Ten had ever seen. He had seven rebounds coming off the bench and hit 21 points. Also, in his debut season, Zach had an average of 1.1 blocks, 4.4 rebounds, and 8.7 points per game. With these stats, he was able to make it to Big Ten's All-Freshman Team of the Year.

On 17 December 2022, the basketball player made history as the 11th player in Purdue's history to reach 100 career blocks and the 55th player in Purdue's history to reach 1,000 career points.

When he played for Canada during the 2021 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup in Latvia, he averaged 15.1 points, a tournament-high 14.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. His input in the tournament contributed to his team winning the bronze medal.

Body measurements

Zach Edey's shoe size is 16 (US). Also, his height and weight are 7 feet 4 inches and 177 kilograms, respectively. His exceptional height has contributed to his success as a basketball player and the fame he enjoys.

Zach Edey's net worth

As published on Explore Net Worth's website, Zach's net worth is allegedly $1.1 million. He made this during his basketball career.

You do not need to know so much about basketball to realise that Zach Edey is headed for the NBA. Beyond the mere fact that he will make it into the big leagues, he has the making of a precious NBA player. Since he is still young, Zach Edey's height and weight are subject to change.

READ ALSO: Who is Brooke Burns' daughter Declan Welles? All you need to know

As published on Briefly.co.za, Declan Welles is a celebrity kid whose media popularity is primarily thanks to her parents, renowned personalities in the American entertainment industry.

Declan is one of the few born with a silver spoon because her parents are famous and wealthy in their rights. She lives a protected life because of how her parents' fame has influenced her association with the public. Check out the post to learn more about her.

Source: Briefly News