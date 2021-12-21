How old is Mikey Williams? Biography and life story of the basketball player

The basketball landscape continues to evolve, and Mikey Williams is an emerging American high school basketball player. In 2018 the player was ranked as the top prospect in the nation for the class of 2023, and he is one of the most promising young basketball players of his time.

Compton Magic guard Mikey Williams shoots a free throw during the Adidas Gauntlet Finale on 19th July 2018, at the Ladera Sports Center in Ladera Ranch, CA. Photo: Brian Rothmuller

Source: Getty Images

The young talented star is highly skilled with exceptional speed, making him one of the country's top young and upcoming basketball players. What grade is Mikey Williams' in? He is a sophomore at Lake Norman Christian School as of 2021. Here is all you need to know regarding the basketball athlete.

Mikey Williams' profiles

Full Name: Mikey George Williams

Mikey George Williams Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 26th June 2004

26th June 2004 Mikey Williams' Age: 17 years (as of 2021)

17 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States

San Diego, California, United States Citizenship: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 6'2"

6'2" Height in centimetres: 188

188 Weight in pounds: 185

185 Weight in kilograms: 84

84 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Father: Mahlon Williams

Mahlon Williams Mother: Charisse Williams

Charisse Williams Sister: Skye

Skye Brother: Marvin

Marvin Relationship status: Single

Single Education: San Ysidro High School and Lake Norman Christian School

San Ysidro High School and Lake Norman Christian School Profession: Basketball player

Basketball player Position: Shooting guard and point guard

Shooting guard and point guard Net worth: $5 million

$5 million Instagram: @mikey

Early life

Mikey was born on 26th June 2004, in South-East San Diego, California, the USA, to his parents, who are sports enthusiasts. Who are Mikey Williams' parents? His father, Mahlon Williams, was a basketball player at Sweetwater High School and is currently a basketball coach, while his mother, Charisse Williams, played softball in high school and university.

Who is Mikey Williams' sister?

Mikey's sister, Skye Williams, is a 14-year old nationally ranked softball player who currently plays for Chula Vista, a Catholic high school in California. He also has a brother named Marvin, an aspiring basketball.

How old is Mikey Williams' in 2021?

The famous basketball star is 17 years old as of 2021, and his birth sign of Cancer. He holds an American nationality and belongs to African American ethnicity.

Education

He attended San Ysidro High School before joining Lake Norman Christian School for his college education.

Basketball career

The promising athlete plays for Vertical Academy in Charlotte, North Carolina. What is Mikey Williams' position? He plays the shooting guard position and point guard in basketball games.

Mikey showed interest in basketball when he was very young and attributes this to his parents, who helped him nurture the career.

At the age of 13, Williams was already participating in challenging games. He played for the Malcom Thomas All-Stars travel team.

His prowess in basketball began after joining San Ysidro High School team in his junior years. In November 2019, he led his team to a 98-46 victory over El Cajon Valley High School. Again, with 77 points, Mikey's school team took the lead against Kearny High School in the same year.

Since then, his popularity grew, and he started getting opportunities from different clubs and teams for the game; by 2021, he began getting numerous sponsorship offers in America.

Mikey Williams looks on during the Pangos All-American Camp on 2nd June 2019, at Cerritos College in Norwalk, CA. Photo: Brian Rothmuller

Source: Getty Images

Mikey Williams' offers

So far, the superstar has gotten ten scholarship offers from college programs around America.

These 10 scholarship offers include:

Pittsburgh

Norfolk State

Tennessee State

Grambling State

Howard

Morehouse

Florida A&M

North Carolina Central

Hampton

Alabama State and Texas Southern

What is Mikey Williams' ranking?

He is ranked as the 11th-best prospect in his high school class according to the 2023 ESPN rankings.

What is Mikey Williams' Vertical leap?

The 6'2" tall basketball player's vertical leap is 30", making him an average jumper.

Is Mikey Williams a 5-star recruit?

Yes, according to ESPN, he is a five-star recruit who is considered one of the top prospects in the 2023 class.

What is Mikey Williams' GPA?

As of 2021, Mikey's grade point average is 3.8. However, he has improved his ball-handling skills over time.

Mikey Williams' weight

What is Mikey Williams' height? The shooting guard has a fit and sporty physique. He stands at six feet and two inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds.

The basketball player enjoys fast cars and fancy shoes. Photo:@mikey

Source: Instagram

Mikey Williams' net worth

As of 2021, Mikey Williams has a net worth of $5 million. In addition, the high school basketball star signed a very lucrative sneaker deal with Puma, a global footwear company, in 2021.

Does Mikey Williams' have tattoos?

Yes, Mikey tattooed his forearm with number 824 as per . He did this in honour of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant who died in 2020 in a plane accident. Before his demise, Kobe played for Los Angeles Lakers.

Mikey Williams' goal is to join the NBA even though he is still a few years away from being eligible for the 2024 NBA draft. Nonetheless, he anticipates it in the following years. He has no limit to how far he can fly to achieve success.

Source: Briefly News