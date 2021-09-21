Kwame Brown: age, kids, wife, education, stats, podcast, profiles, worth

The process of smithing a raw talent into real gold is never easy but can be easier for some people than most. For people like Kwame Brown, who had the physique and natural talents of a basketball player, the hindrances were poverty and a race against crime that seemed to be running in the family.

Brown looks on against the Ghost Ballers during week one of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Barclays Center in New York City. Photo: Al Bello

Source: Getty Images

Kwame Brown is an almost 7 feet tall former NBA player. He set and broke many records as a high school basketball player, and a lot was expected of him. However, that journey was hard, and he had to beat competition against equally good high school basketball players.

Background information

The former NBA star was born on the 10th of March, 1982, to Willie James and Joyce Brown. Kwame was born in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. So, what is Kwame Brown's age? The ex-basketball star is 39 years old at the time of writing this profile.

Unfortunately for him, his parents divorced when he was a child. His father was a drug addict who physically assaulted different family members; this led to the divorce of Kwame's biological mother, Joyce. Nevertheless, Kwame has eight siblings, including a stepbrother known as Akeem.

Kwame Brown came from a low-income family who lived in an environment infested with crime. Two of his brothers, Willie James Jr. and Tolbert Lee, were involved in crime. Yet, despite the chaos within and outside of his home, the former basketball player was shielded from that life of crime.

Brown at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Kwame Brown's education

Kwame attended Glynn Academy, where he honed his basketball skills. He was so good that he earned several accolades on the basketball court and even became the best rebounder in his school's history, totalling 1235 rebounds.

The giant was also a terror to opponents and made 605 blocks during high school basketball. Kwame was never shy of scoring and became the second-highest scoring basketball player for his school with total points of 1,539. Kwame never had it easy; he had tough oppositions in Eddy Curry and Tyson Chandler.

What does Kwame Brown do for a living?

He was a basketball player for a long time and earned about $100 million in earnings and sponsorship deals. Kwame Brown's draft into the NBA was facilitated by Michael Jordan immediately after his high school education in 2001. Of course, Kwame was pretty young at this point. But then, there were fears that IHOP would underperform in the Big League.

Kwame Brown and Michael Jordan worked together in Washington Wizards to help the former's confidence on the court. Several reports said that Michael Jordan made Kwame cry on several occasions on and off the court, but Brown insists it is all lies.

Brown played for several clubs in the NBA between 2001 and 2013. He represented teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats, Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, and Washington Wizards.

Kwame Brown's stats in the NBA between 2001 to 2013 was impressive. He played 607 games for seven different teams, scored 281 points and averaged 22.1 mins per game. More so, he had an average of 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in a basketball career that spanned 12 years.

Podcast

Kwame Brown's podcasts explore the retired basketball player’s thoughts on various subjects, from COVID 19 to settling beef with his online trolls. He also responds to critics who are quick to downplay his career in the NBA.

How many kids does Kwame Brown have?

The former Lakers player has three daughters from his relationship with Joselyn. However, recently, he was in a tug of war over paternity and child support with Joselyn. According to a report she filed, she claimed that a1though the former NBA star admitted being the biological father of their children, he has not assisted her financially in raising the kids.

So, who is currently Kwame Brown's wife? Unfortunately, no specific woman is traceable to him as his lover at the moment.

Brown warming up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at the MCI Center in Washington DC. Photo: G Fiume

Source: Getty Images

Does Kwame Brown still have money?

Yes, he is still a millionaire. Currently, Kwame Brown’s net worth is approximately $4 million. One of Kwame Brown's houses in Playa del Rey was listed for close to $3 million. He bought a house in Gainesville, in the wake of his NBA draft. Besides, he sued his financial handlers for defrauding him over $17 million.

What is Kwame Brown doing now?

He made several attempts to relaunch his career after retiring in 2013, but they were not as flattering as his high school basketball days. So nowadays, the big man takes his time to tend to his family and business while responding to his critics on different social media platforms.

Despite his successful career, on several occasions, Kwame Brown has had to face the law due for several reasons. Nevertheless, he holds the record as one of the best players in NBA history.

Source: Briefly.co.za