Maitreyi Ramakrishnan: age, family, ethnicity, movies, height, worth

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was just another high school leaver until she landed her first-ever appearance on the television screen. She was 17 when she auditioned for Devi Vishwakumar in the Netflix teen comedy series Never Have I Ever. Since then, she has remained in the spotlight.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is a Canadian-Tamil actress.

Source: Instagram

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attained celebrity status after playing the lead character in her debut television role. Interestingly, she has been nominated for several awards and has also won a few. In addition, the Canadian-Tamil actress has also featured on the cover of popular magazines.

Profile summary

Birth name: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Nickname : Maitreyi

: Maitreyi Date of birth : 29th of December, 2001

: 29th of December, 2001 Age: 19 years old in 2021

19 years old in 2021 Profession : Actress

: Actress Birthplace/hometown: Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Nationality : Canadian-Tamil

: Canadian-Tamil Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Religion : Hindu

: Hindu Ethnicity : South Asian (Tamil)

: South Asian (Tamil) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Height : 5 feet and 6 inches (167 centimetres)

: 5 feet and 6 inches (167 centimetres) Weight : 50 kilograms (approximately)

: 50 kilograms (approximately) Body measurements: 34-26-35 (inches)

34-26-35 (inches) Chest size: 34 inches

34 inches Waist size: 26 inches

26 inches Hip size : 35 inches

: 35 inches Bra size: 32 C

32 C Shoe size : 6 (US)

: 6 (US) Body build : Slim

: Slim Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Parents : Ram Selvarajah and Kiruthiha Kulendirenre

: Ram Selvarajah and Kiruthiha Kulendirenre Siblings : Maitreyi has one brother named Vishwaa Ramakrishnan

: Maitreyi has one brother named Vishwaa Ramakrishnan Marital status: Single

Single Education : Trelawny Public School, Mississauga and Meadowvale Secondary School, Mississauga

: Trelawny Public School, Mississauga and Meadowvale Secondary School, Mississauga Instagram: maitreyiramakrishnan

Who is Maitreyi Ramakrishnan?

Maitreyi is a rising star. She was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's parents migrated to Canada during the Sri Lanka civil war between 1983 and 2009. But then, is Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Indian? Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Sri Lanka origin is unclarified, although she prefers to identify as Tamil.

Ramakrishnan first appeared in Never Have I Ever series.

Source: Instagram

How old is Maitreyi Ramakrishnan?

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's age is 19 years old. Her father is Ram Selvarajah, an Information Technologist, but who is Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's mom? Her mother is Kiruthiha Kulendirenre. She has an older brother, Vishwaa Ramakrishnan. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's family are completely supportive of her acting career, and they currently reside in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

One can rarely see Maitreyi Ramakrishnan speaking Tamil because she is not fluent in it. Nevertheless, when she hears the language, she understands the message the speaker is passing across. Maitreyi plays the piano. Also, she learned how to play the harp for her role in Never Have I Ever. She is also fond of cruising around on her bike when she is not playing video games.

Education

Maitreyi attended Trelawny Public School for her elementary education before moving on to Meadowvale Secondary School, where she obtained a high school diploma. At first, she wanted to pursue a career in Animation Design but switched to acting in her last year of high school.

Unfortunately, Maitreyi turned down an offer to study for a Bachelor of Art in Theatre from York University in Toronto, Canada. She did this to initiate her acting career after she landed her first television role. The movie was to be shot in Los Angeles, United States of America. Thus, she had to choose between education and her dream career.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan movies

Maitreyi's acting skills became obvious at an early age. She played numerous roles in her school plays. Interesting also, she started writing and producing plays while in school. Her best friend, Shaharah Gaznabbi, called her attention to the open audition for a role in Never Have I Ever.

The series producer, Mindy Kaling, needed a girl that could portray an Indian-American character. So, she filmed herself with her mom's old camera and forwarded her audition entry as part of the requirement.

Ramakrishnan got a screening invitation to Los Angeles, which she did well. After topping the list out of 15,000 people, she became the Devi Vishwakumar character despite being 17 years old at the time. Also, she had the opportunity of pursuing her acting dream.

Ramakrishnan started writing and producing plays while in school.

Source: Instagram

The first season of Never Have I Ever premiered in April 2020. Although it was Ramakrishnan's debut series, her performance was so brilliant, and because of this, she will continue in that role in Season 2 of the series. She will also appear in her first film, The Netherfield Girls, where she will play the role of Lizzie Bennet.

Maitreyi Ramakrishna height and body measurements

Never Have I Ever Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is 167 centimetres tall. So, what is Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's height in feet? The actress is 5 feet and 6 inches. She weighs approximately 50 kilograms and has body measurements of 34-26-35 inches.

Net worth

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's net worth is around $500,000. She received $20,000 as salary for every episode she appeared in Never Have I Ever Netflix series.

Social media presence

Since the beautiful actress started her career, she has garnered fame with several followers on her social media pages. For instance, as an active social media user, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Instagram account has over 1.5 million followers. On this platform, she shares her journey and pictures with her fans. She is also on Twitter and Tiktok.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is a Hollywood star in the making. Since she made her screen debut, she has become many fans' favourite. Despite the pandemic, she made it to TIME's 2021 list of the Next 100 most influential people.

