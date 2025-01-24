Get to know Shikhar Pahariya: age, biography, and relationship details

Today, age does not determine one's success anymore, and Shikhar Pahariya is a testament to this. He is an early riser who has carved a name for himself in the business and sports sectors. Since he stepped into the limelight, fans have wondered how Shikhar Pahariya's age played a significant role in his success story.

Shikhar Pahariya is famous for being an entrepreneur and the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the maternal grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister. He co-founded an entertainment and gaming company and enjoys horse riding and polo.

Profile summary

What is Shikhar Pahariya’s age?

Shikhar is 28 years old. He was born in 1996 in Mumbai, India. While some publications claim that he was born on 29 March 1996, others claim he was born on 23 January 1996.

Though he has garnered experience as an entrepreneur and sportsman, he has also enjoyed the support and affection of an amazing partner. According to an interview by Times of India, his childhood lover Janhvi Kapoor, a beautiful Indian actress, said the following about their romance:

He has been a part of my life since I was fifteen or sixteen. Our dreams have always been intertwined. We've been each other's pillars, almost like we've raised each other.

Who is Shikhar Pahariya?

Pahariya is the son of Sanjay Pahariya and Smruti Sanjay Shinde. Shikhar Pahariya's father is a businessman, while his mother, Smruti, comes from a family with enormous political influence in India.

Shiku's maternal grandfather is Sushil Kumar Shinde, a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and a Union Minister. The young businessman was raised in Mumbai, India, where he attended the Bombay Scottish School and Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

He furthered his studies at Regent's University, London, where he obtained a degree in Global Financial Management. As a dedicated horse rider and professional polo player, he represented India with the Royal Jaipur Polo team at the Berkshire Polo Club in London in 2013.

Exploring Shikhar Pahariya's occupation

Shikhar Pahariya is a professional polo player, businessman, and showjumper. His businesses span investment analysis, consultancy services, entertainment, and gaming.

After graduating from Regent's University in London, he worked as an investment analyst with Wadwan Global Capital. He co-founded a gaming venture in 2018 before returning to India and joining the family's business.

Shiku is also dedicated to philanthropic causes, especially empowering women and sponsoring underprivileged kids from rural Maharashtra to improve their lives.

Who are the Pahariya's brothers?

According to his IMDb page, Veer is Shikhar's biological brother. He is passionate about the entertainment industry. He is involved in music directing, creative directing, film production, and acting. Veer is allegedly in a romantic relationship with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan.

Are Shikhar and Veer Pahariya twins?

Shikhar and Veer Pahariya are not twins. Veer is the older brother, but they have and do so much in common despite their age differences. For instance, their business interests have led them to co-found a company known as Indiawyn Gaming together.

How are the Pahariya brothers related to Ambani?

The Pahariya brothers and the Ambani family share a relationship based on mutual association in social circles and educational ties. Shiku attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School and became close to the famous family members.

Shikhar Pahariya’s net worth

According to BollywoodShaadis, Shikhar Pahariya's net worth is estimated ₹84 crores, approximately $10 million. This massive financial portfolio is primarily sourced from managing his family businesses.

Shiku's income streams include other personal entrepreneurial endeavours, such as real estate, entertainment, and gaming investments.

Frequently asked questions

Shiku's life has drawn a lot of curiosity to his net worth and personal life. These are the most popular inquiries:

Who is the sibling of Shikhar Pahariya? Veer Pahariya is Shiku's older and only sibling.

Veer Pahariya is Shiku's older and only sibling. How rich is Shikhar Pahariya? His estimated net worth is ₹84 crores, approximately $10 million.

His estimated net worth is ₹84 crores, approximately $10 million. What does Shikhar Pahariya’s father do? He is a businessman.

He is a businessman. Who is Shikhar Pahariya's grandfather? Shiku's maternal grandfather is Sushil Kumar Shinde, a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and a Union Minister.

Despite Shikhar Pahariya's age, he has demonstrated his passion, resilience, and dedication to his chosen career. He might have been lucky to be born into a wealthy family, but he took it upon himself to double that wealth and make a name for himself even outside it.

