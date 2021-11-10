20 most beautiful Indian actresses in 2021: Top Bollywood superstars

Bollywood is known to be home to some of the most talented and gorgeous superstars. Some of the actresses do not receive the recognition they deserve. Therefore, this list of the most beautiful Indian actresses highlights them and their success.

The Bollywood entertainment scene is one of the most lucrative ones globally. It has groomed and provided a platform for creatives to share their skill. This list of the most beautiful Indian actresses sheds light on the celebrated icons and their contribution to the industry.

Top 20 beautiful Indian actresses

How many beautiful Bollywood actresses can you name? This list will appal you by how talented these beauties are. Some have multiple careers as actresses and models.

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a global figure known for being among the most beautiful women globally. She is also the former Miss India and Miss World. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made it to the limelight in 1991 and has since then ruled the screens in several acclaimed films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Jodhaa Akbar, to mention a few.

2. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria got into the entertainment industry more than a decade ago through her association with Disney Channel India. Her first TV feature was in Big Bada Boom and later in Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.

Apart from her talent and acting skills, her beauty always catches the attention in Bollywood circles. She is one of the hot Bollywood actresses, and fans never seem to get enough of her.

3. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde was the runner-up in the Miss India Pageant 2010. She is a hot Bollywood actress who features mainly in the Tollywood South Indian movies. Her charming and youthful looks and fashion sense make her pass as one of the most beautiful actresses in India.

4. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of the legendary producer Boney Kapoor and actress Sri Devi. Janhvi Kapoor made her niche by featuring in dance movies and later through her acting career. In 2020, she featured in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Ghost Stories.

Janhvi Kapoor is not only one of the most beautiful Bollywood actresses but a fashion icon.

5. Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte is an Indian actress who works predominantly in Hindi films. Nonetheless, she has appeared in Bengali, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and English-language films. Apart from her critically acclaimed performances, Radhika's beauty and style cannot go unnoticed. Most fans refer to her as among the top Indian actresses right now.

6. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is a London-born hot Bollywood actress who has created her niche through her exceptional performances. Her incredible dance moves have equally earned her fans. Her sculpted body and beauty always capture fans' attention, and she is considered one of the most beautiful Indian actresses.

7. Sushmita Sen

It is not by chance that Sushmita Sen is on this list of the most beautiful Bollywood actresses. She won the Miss Universe pageant in 1994. To date, she still charms fans with her gorgeous looks.

Apart from her successful career as a model, Sushmita is a commendable actress. She has featured in Bollywood and South regional movies.

8. Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji is an award-winning actress and one of the most sought after Indian actresses. She has featured as one of the highest-paid and most popular actresses in the 2000s. Rani made her debut in Bollywood as a child actress. Her bold characters always caught fans' attention.

9. Manushi Chhillar

It is a no-brainer that Manushi Chhillar features in this list. She is the winner of Miss World 2017, who brought the crown to India after 17 years. She set the record as the sixth Indian to win the Miss World pageant.

Apart from her successful career as a model, Manushi Chhillar is a talented actress. She will make her acting debut through her feature in The Great Indian Family in 2022. Nonetheless, her gorgeous looks earned her a spot in the most beautiful Bollywood actresses in 2021.

10. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is an Indian-born British singer and actress. Her acting career has earned coveted awards like four Filmfare Awards. Alia is one of the most successful Bollywood actresses, and she features in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list.

Apart from being an acclaimed actress, Alia Bhatt's looks cannot go unnoticed, hence her feature in this list.

11. Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is an Indian actress who works for a Hindi cinema. Vidya is famous for pushing for the change in the portrayal of women. She also champions body positivity in the entertainment industry. Besides her successful career as an actress, Vidya is famous for her incredible fashion sense and exquisite looks.

12. Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is famous for being the queen of charm and elegance. She is a recipient of the Asia Pacific title back in the 2000s. Dia Mirza is also popular in the Indian fashion industry.

She has featured in several Bollywood movies and set an unerasable mark through her exceptional talent. Some of her most successful shows include Parineeta, Dus, and Lage Raho Munnabhai.

13. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is an Indian actress who is famous for her works in Hindi-language films. She was born to a family that adored acting, and it is a no-brainer she followed the same path. She made her debut through her feature in Kedarnath and has continuously cemented her name in the industry.

Apart from her successful career, Sara has earned fans because of her beauty. Her stunning looks always make fans fall in love with her.

14. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is a hot Indian actress and one of the highest-paid actresses in the scene. Her fashion sense is worth appreciating. Her perfect body makes her a sight to behold.

15. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam is the leading movie actress and the daughter of Anil Kapoor, a movie magnet. Fans refer to her as the queen of the fashion industry in Bollywood because of her contemporary statement fashion trends. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has featured in movies such as Padman and Neerja.

16. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is no new name in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame through her feature in the Big Brother show. Apart from acting, she has created a niche through sharing cooking videos, yoga, dance moves, and health and lifestyle vlogs.

Even though she has not featured heavily in the film industry, her statement fashion sense has equally drawn fans to her. She has also appeared as a judge in dance reality shows.

17. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is a recent entry into the Bollywood scene. However, her name cannot miss out on this list. Her flawless looks, killer smile, and dreamy appearances have always had fans wowed. Kiara is famous for her diverse acting skills and how well she pulls bold scenes like her role in Lust Stories.

18. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is a heartthrob in the Bollywood entertainment scene. She is also one of the Indian actresses in Hollywood, and her groundbreaking appearances include; Piku, Om Shanti, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmvat.

Deepika Padukone has also owned fans through her gorgeous looks and beautiful smile.

19. Kajol Devgan

Kajol is famous for her stunning looks and prolific performances in movies. She boasts of more than two decades' worth of experience in acting. Kajol is also known to be one of the most wanted and gorgeous actresses.

20. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

This list would be incomplete had it not included the stunning Priyanka Chopra Jones. Priyanka is one of the most famous Indian American actresses and celebrities. She was the recipient of the Miss World Pageant in 2000. Currently, she is referred to as Hollywood queen after her feature in Baywatch and Quantico.

This list of the most beautiful Indian actresses proves how lucrative the entertainment industry is in Bollywood.

