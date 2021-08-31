Priyanka Chopra net worth, age, husband, wedding, movies, no makeup, profiles

Priyanka Chopra is an Indian actress, musician and model. She first gained fame in 2000 after winning the Miss World pageant. The actress later became a well-known celebrity in Hollywood after her lead role on Quantico (2015 to 2018) and her publicized marriage to the pop star Nick Jonas in 2018. She has since grown to become one of the highest-earning Indian celebrities in the world. What is Priyanka Chopra's net worth in 2021?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the highest earning Indian celebrities. Photo: @priyankachopra

Source: Instagram

From humble beginnings, Priyanka Chopra has managed to mould her career from the ground up. Her wings are now stretched beyond Bollywood, and she is building a stronghold in Hollywood. She has grown become an inspiration to women and little girls across the world.

Profile summary and bio

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

PeeCee, PC, Piggy Chops

18th July 1982

39 years old in 2021

Cancer

Jamshedpur, India

Indian

Hinduism

Indian

5 feet 6 inches (1.69 m)

Female

Straight

Married

Nick Jonas (since 2018)

None

Brother Siddharth

Meera, Mannara and Parineeti Chopra

Madhu and the late Ashok Chopra

Jai Hind College and Basant Singh Institute of Science in Mumbai (dropped out)

Actress, film producer, musician, model, author, entrepreneur

@priyankachopra

@priyankachopra

@Priyanka Chopra

@Priyanka Chopra

Approximately $30 million

Early life and education

The Indian actress shares a close bond with her mother, Madhu. Photo: @TeamPriyanka

Source: Twitter

How old is Priyanka Chopra? The actress was born on 18th July 1982 in Jamshedpur, Bihar, India, to Madhu and the late Ashok Chopra. She is 39 years old in 2021. Her parents moved a lot because they served as physicians in the Indian army. Her father succumbed to cancer in 2013. She often credits him for her confidence and even has a tattoo on her right wrist that reads, Daddy's Lil girl, in her father's handwriting.

For Priyanka Chopra's education, she studied in numerous schools because of her family's nomadic life. She once opened up about being bullied as she attended 10th grade in Boston. The actress dropped out of college after winning the Miss World pageant in 2000.

Priyanka Chopra's husband

The Quantico actress has been married to Nick Jonas since December 2018. Photo: @Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas started dating in May 2018, got engaged in July and solemnized their union in December 2018. The couple held two grand weddings, a traditional Indian ceremony and a Christian celebration at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India.

Career

The Indian actress kicked off her career as a beauty pageant, which also led to international fame. She was the runners-up at the 2000 Femina Miss India pageant and then proceeded to participate at Miss World 2000 and won. She also became Miss World Continental Queen of Beauty of Asia and Oceania in the same year.

Nick Jonas' wife made her acting debut in 2002 in a film called Thamizhan and later entered Bollywood when she was cast in the movie, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003. She went on to appear in numerous productions and has been in over 50 Bollywood movies.

Priyanka Jonas also ventured into music and became the first Bollywood celebrity to be signed to Creative Artists Agency. Her popular songs include;

In My City ft. will.i.am (2012)

ft. will.i.am (2012) Exotic ft. Pitbull (2013)

ft. Pitbull (2013) I Can't Make You Love Me (2014)

She gained fame in Hollywood after starring as an FBI agent Alex Parrish on Quantico (2015 to 2018), an ABC show. Her role in the drama made her the first South Asian actress to become a lead actress in a Hollywood series. She later became the first South Asian actress to win a People's Choice Award for her role in the series. Popular Priyanka Chopra movies and shows in Hollywood include:

Planes (2013) as Ishani's voice

(2013) as Ishani's voice Baywatch (2017) as villain Victoria Leeds

(2017) as villain Victoria Leeds Isn't It Romantic (2019)

(2019) The Sky Is Pink (2019)

(2019) We Can Be Heroes (2020)

(2020) The Matrix 4 (2021)

(2021) White Tiger (2021)

In 2015, the Indian actress founded Purple Pebble Pictures with her mother, Madhu. Later in 2021, she released her memoir Unfinished, which documents her personal life.

Nick Jonas's wife has also been the brand ambassador for several high-end organizations, including Nokia, Pepsi, Guess, Pantene and Nestlé.

Priyanka Chopra's net worth

PeeCee is one of the highest-earning celebrities in Bollywood, with an estimated net worth of $30 million. Her monthly salary is about $10 million, and she has several real estate investments in both India and the United States. Combined Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's net worth is about $70 million, making them the wealthiest Jonas couple.

Philanthropy work

Priyanka Chopra has been working with UNICEF since 2006. Photo: @Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

The Indian actress has always been vocal about child and women rights. She has worked with UNICEF since 2006, and in 2010, she was appointed India's official UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for child rights. PeeCee later established The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education to cater to the medical and educational expenses of kids in India. She is also an ambassador for Girl Rising and United Nation's spokeswoman for Girl Up.

Priyanka Chopra's massive net worth makes her among India's wealthiest celebrities. She has grown from a naïve pageant contestant to a confident woman who is changing lives across the globe. She was even honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri award in 2016, alongside her numerous film achievements.

