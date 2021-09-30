How much is Tyra Banks' net worth in 2021? Ms. Banks is a multi-talented celebrity known for being a supermodel, television host, actress, and film producer. She has been in the industry long enough to accumulate wealth that assures her of a comfortable lifestyle.

Remember the Tyra Banks Show (2005–2010) and America's Next Top Model (2003-2015) that attracted millions of viewership worldwide? These phenomenal shows were created by Tyra Banks, host and executive producer of Dancing With the Stars now. Here is everything about the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, including her age, family, career, and wealth.

Tyra Banks' profile summary

Full name : Tyra Lynne Banks

: Tyra Lynne Banks Also known as : BanX

: BanX Date of birth : December 4, 1973

: December 4, 1973 Place of birth : Inglewood, California, U.S.

: Inglewood, California, U.S. Zodiac sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Tyra Banks' age : 47 years old now

: 47 years old now Tyra Banks' parents : Caroline London-Johnson (mother) and Donald Banks

: Caroline London-Johnson (mother) and Donald Banks Siblings : 1

: 1 Ethnicit y: Mixed

y: Mixed Nationality : American

: American Schools attended : John Burroughs Middle School, Immaculate Heart High School, Harvard Business School

: John Burroughs Middle School, Immaculate Heart High School, Harvard Business School Tyra Banks' height : 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m)

: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Weight : 121 pounds or 55 kilograms

: 121 pounds or 55 kilograms Body Measurements : 34-25-37 inches

: 34-25-37 inches Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : natural hazel eyes

: natural hazel eyes Twitter : @tyrabanks

: @tyrabanks Instagram : @tyrabanks

: @tyrabanks Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Louis Bélanger-Martin

: Louis Bélanger-Martin Children : 1

: 1 Occupation : Model, actress, TV host, producer, author, and businesswoman

: Model, actress, TV host, producer, author, and businesswoman Famous for : The Tyra Banks Show and her other appearances

: The Tyra Banks Show and her other appearances Net worth: $90 million

Tyra Banks' biography

Ms. Banks and mom, Caroline London-Johnson attend the 2012 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2012 in New York City. Photo: Uri Schanker/WireImage

Was Tyra Banks born a male? No. Tyra is female. She is the daughter of a medical photographer (mother), and a computer consultant (father). She is 79% African, 14% British, 6% Native American, and 1% Finnish, according to an Ancestry.com genealogical DNA test results.

The TV girl has an older brother, Devin. Tyra Banks' family split when her parents divorced in 1979 when she was six years old.

Tyra Banks' education

Tyra graduated from Immaculate Heart High School, an all-girls Catholic institution in Los Angeles, in 1991. Before that, she studied at John Burroughs Middle School.

Did Tyra Banks go to Harvard? Yes. In 2012, Banks finished a 9-week non-degree Owner/President Management (OPM) certificate program at Harvard Business School specifically for her cosmetics brand Tyra Beauty.

Career

Dancing with the Stars host, Banks. Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)TYRA BANKS

Once considered an ugly duckling, Ms. Banks worked for some of the world's most prominent modeling companies while in high school. She started her modeling career when she was 15 years old, signed by L.A. Models.

The 47-year-old iconic supermodel has strutted down runways globally. She was a Victoria's Secret Angel for about eight years. She is the first African-American woman to be featured on the covers of GQ and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and one of four African Americans and seven women to have repeatedly been ranked among the world's most influential people by Time Magazine, among other achievements.

Tyra Banks' movies and TV shows

Ms. Banks got involved in many acting gigs in the late '90s and early 2000s. She has starred in numerous movies and hosted several TV shows, including her own show, the Tyra Banks Show, for which she won two Daytime Emmys. She owns Bankable Productions company. Tyra Banks' movies and TV shows include:

1993: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as Jackie Ames

1995: Higher Learning as Deja

1999: Love Stinks as Holly Garnett

2000: Life Size as Eve

2000: Love & Basketball as Kyra Kessler

2000: Coyote Ugly as Zoe

2002: Halloween: Resurrection as Nora Winston

2005: FABLife as co-host

2009: Gossip Girl as Ursula Nyquist

2009-2010: True Beauty as co-creator

2009: Hannah Montana: The Movie as herself

2013: Glee as Bichette

2015-2016: Black-ish as Gigi Franklin

2017: America's Got Talent 12th season as host

Other ventures

The successful model and TV girl is the author of three books. She co-wrote Tyra's Beauty, Inside and Out in 1998 and published Modelland in September 2011. In 2018, she co-authored Perfect is Boring with her mother.

The multi-talented celebrity is a personal branding guest lecturer at Stanford University. She has appeared in several music videos, founded Tyra Beauty cosmetics brand in 2014, and owns SMiZE Cream, which ships Ice Cream all over America.

Tyra Banks' boyfriend

Who is Tyra Banks married to? No one. The celebrity is not married, so there is no Tyra Banks' husband.

Is Tyra Banks in a relationship? Indeed, she is. The celebrity has been dating Canadian businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin since 2018.

Tyra Banks' children

Dancing With the Stars host was romantically involved with Norwegian photographer Erik Asla from 2013 to 2017. The relationship resulted in Tyra Banks' son, York Banks Asla, born in 2016 via surrogacy. However, Erik and Tyra amicably parted ways in October 2017, and they are co-parenting York.

Supermodel Banks and son York. Photo: @tasha1beautiful

Tyra Banks' net worth

The superstar has accumulated about $90 million of wealth over the years, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She was one of the world's top-earning models by early 2000s. Her net worth rose gradually when she got into acting. She earned about $18 million a year for the Tyra Banks Show.

The TV star owns a 7,000-square-foot duplex in Battery Park City, Manhattan, that she bought in 2019 for $10.13 million. The four apartments duplex includes a salon, gym, and mirrored dressing room.

Tyra Banks' net worth is a result of her hard work and talent. The queen of the entertainment industry has come a long way to be where she is, and therefore deserves all the riches she has. We wish her all the best in her endeavours.

