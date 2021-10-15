Rick Ross’ net worth, age, real name, height, albums, mansion, profiles

Rick Ross' real name is William Leonard Roberts II. The American rapper, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur came to the limelight in 2006 after releasing Hustlin. However, he had released several singles before this. So, what is Rick Ross’ net worth?

His other famous songs include Tears of Joy, and I'm Not A Star. The rapper was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in his Miami-based home in 2018. So, what happened to Rick Ross?

Rick Ross' profile summary

Full name: William Leonard Roberts II

William Leonard Roberts II Famous as: Rick Ross

Rick Ross Other names: Da Boss, Rozay, and Teflon Da Don

Da Boss, Rozay, and Teflon Da Don Place of birth: Clarksdale, Mississippi, USA

Clarksdale, Mississippi, USA Current residence: Davie town in Broward County, Florida, USA

Davie town in Broward County, Florida, USA Date of birth: 28th January 1976

28th January 1976 Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Age: 45 years

45 years Profession: Rapper, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur

Rapper, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur High school: Miami Carol City Senior High School

Miami Carol City Senior High School University: Albany State University, Georgia

Albany State University, Georgia Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Mother: Sonny Ross

Sonny Ross Father: Tommie Roberts

Tommie Roberts Siblings: 1 sister

1 sister Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Single

Single Children: 4

4 Net worth: $45 million

$45 million Height: 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)

5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Religion: Christian

Christian Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Facebook page: @rickross (8.3 million)

@rickross (8.3 million) Instagram page: richforever (13.3 million)

richforever (13.3 million) Twitter page: @RickRoss (4.3 million)

@RickRoss (4.3 million) YouTube: Rick Ross (2.85 million)

Rick Ross (2.85 million) TikTok: rickrossofficial_

rickrossofficial_ Website: RichbyRickRoss

Rick Ross' biography

Rick Ross' age is 45 years. He was born to Sonny Ross and Tommie Roberts on 28th January 1976 in Clarksdale, Mississippi, USA. The celebrity grew up in Miami, Florida.

William Leonard Roberts II's sister, Tawanda Roberts, is his legal advisor. She is a lawyer and businesswoman. The rapper began to work at a tender age to help his mother. Sonny, a registered nurse, took more jobs to support her children.

Growing up, he loved listening to songs of stars like Notorious BIG and Luther Campbell. Rick Ross' height is 5 feet 11 inches, and he got six tattoos on his face in 2015. Moreover, he has 65 tattoos, each with a special meaning.

Was Rick Ross a cop?

He attended Miami Carol City Senior High School and dropped out of Albany State University, Georgia, where he had a football scholarship to pursue a music career. The rapper later worked as a correctional officer in Florida for almost two years.

Rick Ross' heart attack

In March 2018, William experienced two seizures in a day after collapsing on consecutive flights. As a result, the star cancelled his North Carolina Saturday night performance. According to him, the seizure made him defecate in bed with a woman.

Is Rick Ross Haitian?

The rapper is African American and has never stated to have Haitian roots. However, he loves different cultures. William wore the Haitian Flag in 2013.

Rick Ross' children

In 2005, Rick Ross and Tia Kemp got son William Roberts III. Tia sued him for child support, ending their one-year relationship. The rapper then had a second son, Toie Roberts, with Lastonia Leviston in May 2002.

After breaking up with Brianna Camille in 2019, she sued him to support their two sons, Berkeley Hermes Robers (2017) and Billion Leonard Roberts (2018).

Is Rick Ross dating?

He proposed to Liz Hagelthorn in May 2017 but did not marry her. His fans from East Africa thought he was dating Tanzania's socialite, Hamisa Mobeto. However, Mobeto announced she was single. Some of William's ex-girlfriends are Khloé Kardashian, Paige Imani, Foxy Brown, and Indian Westbrook.

Career history

His initial stage names were Da Boss and Teflon Da Don. The rapper then derived his stage name from drug kingpin Freeway Rick Ross. However, there is no relationship between them. How much is Freeway Rick Ross' worth? He is worth $600 million and makes around $3 million daily.

Rick Ross' albums

William released Ain't Shhh to Discuss before Jay-Z's Def Records helped him produce Hustlin in 2006. The song topped the Billboard 200 chart, and the artist sold 187,000 copies within the first week of its release.

In 2008, William's Speedin and The Boss singles topped the Billboard charts, and he has done collaborations with international musicians, including Ne-Yo, P-Square, and Kanye West. His first five albums are Rich Forever, Port of Miami, Teflon Don, Port of Miami 2, and Mastermind.

Rick Ross' books

He published Hurricanes: A Memoir in 2019 and The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler's Guide to Building Your Empire in 2021. Moreover, the star has more books and also collaborates with other established writers.

The rapper established the Maybach Music recording label in 2012. Additionally, the star bought 25 branches of a restaurant franchise called Wingstop.

How rich is Rick Ross the rapper?

Rick Ross' net worth is $45 million. He lives in Davie's Laurel Road, Broward County, Florida.

He was friends with the ranches' owner, Amar'e Stoudemire (an NBA All-Star), but learned he was selling the property from his mother. William also sells men's grooming products, champagne, coffee extracts, and more items on his website.

William spends time with his horses at home after a long day. Most of Rick Ross’ net worth is from music. His family informs him about properties that are on sale.

