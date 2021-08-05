Lottery winners attorneys know the challenges you will face after winning. The grand prize has complicated financial and legal responsibilities. Additionally, many lottery winners go broke because of tax obligations and bad investments. Reliable lottery winners lawyers help you avoid such mistakes.

Graham Tustain from Oxfordshire received his 4.4million National Lottery check at Oxford United's Kassam Stadium. Photo: @Steve Parsons

Source: Getty Images

Attorneys specializing in lottery jackpots also protect your anonymity, assets and help you invest wisely. How much does a lottery attorney cost? Expect to pay a lottery winners lawyer more than $100 000, and the legal fees are negotiable.

Financial advisors and attorneys for lottery winners

The first question you should ask the professionals is, "where do lottery winners put their money?" The legal and financial advisor will give you prudent investment alternatives instead of keeping the entire prize in a single bank account. Who should you hire if you win the lottery? Check out this list of lottery winners lawyers:

1. Baird Wealth

The headquarters of Robert W. Baird & Co. are in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Seek protection from scammers and investment portfolio reevaluation services from them. These lottery winners lawyers will guide you regarding charity donations like direct gifts and maximizing tax benefits from the donations.

2. Galbut Beabeau

These lottery attorneys offer various investment and tax services. Galbut Beabeau in Scottsdale, Arizona, is the best place to go for issues like real estate and other investments, retirement plans, monetary gifts and other donations, and more.

3. Jason Kurland

Senior VP Lottery Ken McKenzie presented Maria Carreiro with a $40 million jackpot check. Photo: @Carlos Osorio

Source: Getty Images

Media houses often interview him regarding lottery issues. Jason has served some of the biggest lotto winners in history. Unfortunately, the court must clear his name before anyone hires him. On 18th August 2020, the FBI charged Jason Kurland for defrauding $107 million from three winners. He allegedly worked with Mob Associates LLC in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

4. Kurt D. Panouses

Arizona's The Lottery Lawyer & CPA, Kurt Panouses, became a lottery lawyer in the '80s, and he is Maureen Smith and David Kaltschmidt's public relations expert. The couple won a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016. The attorney for lottery winners also handles wills and estate-related issues.

5. Manfred Sternberg & Associates

Manfred Sternberg & Associates is in Houston, Texas. The firm has helped many Texas jackpot winners protect their finances. Manfred Sternberg believes that hitting jackpots should be the beginning of financial freedom.

6. Rhoads & Sinon LLP

Hire this firm to help to claim your percentage from the winner or block those claiming your money. In 2012, an Arizona Powerball winner hired Rhoads & Sinon LLP when faced with a $587.5 million jackpot fallout. The lawyers guide clients regarding how courts determine the rights and ownership of the winnings. Rhoads & Sinon LLP is in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

7. Walt Blenner

Who is the best lottery lawyer in Florida? Walt Blenner worked for Shann Missler after winning the $450 million Mega Millions jackpot in 2018 at the age of 20. He is the founder of Blenner Law Group, and he has practised law for more than 25 years.

8. Starr Law Firm, PLC

Starr Law Firm, PLC is in Phoenix, Arizona. They will help you put the money in diverse liquid investments like real estate, irrevocable life insurance trusts, businesses, or other forms of inheritance. Robert Pagliarini has a PhD in financial and retirement planning and 25 years of experience helping people grow wealth.

9. Whittel & Melton

It is tiresome to put together a team of accountants, lottery winners lawyers, and financial experts from different companies. Let Whittel & Melton's law firm is in Florida handle everything for you as you brainstorm investment ideas and other issues.

10. Willis Law

Willis Law is the best attorney for asset protection and planning. Additionally, the Willis Law Firm LLC (in Columbus, Ohio) has an excellent team of lottery winners lawyers. They handle cases related to unified credit exemption equivalent for lifetime gifts, domestic and foreign asset protection trusts, gifting to charitable trusts and more.

Hire lottery winners lawyers immediately after you win a jackpot. They help you avoid lottery-related pit holes by breaking down your overall tax and legal liability before you claim the prize.

