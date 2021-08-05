The biggest lottery winners who are still rich: Highest winnings ever

Winning the lottery is not easy because it requires extensive knowledge and, to a large extent, luck. Since the inception of the gambling game, there have been numerous mega-million winners across the globe. Some of the lucky winners have since doubled their wealth, but others have nothing to show. How many big lottery winners are still rich? Please keep reading to find out.

How many lottery winners are still rich? Photo: @Loop Images

Source: Getty Images

What have lottery winners done with their money? Some bought lavish mansions, expanded their garage with expensive rides and went on their dream vacation. Other people who won the lottery are wealthy business people with extensive property portfolios.

How many lottery winners are still rich?

Life after the lottery is not easy since most winners struggle to achieve a perfect balance. A greater percentage of past lottery winners squandered their newfound wealth and lost it all. However, few smart-minded and successful lottery winners made viable investments and are still rich many years later. Who is the richest lottery winner? Here is a list of the top 10 lucky players with inspiring lottery winner stories.

1. Brad Duke – Idaho State jackpot in 2005

Brad Duke (pictured) scooped the $220 million Idaho State jackpot in 2005. Photo: @Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Duke is a native of Idaho, the United States. Before winning $220 million in the Idaho State Lottery in 2005, he used to work as a manager for Gold Gym in Treasure Valley. He used the jackpot money to make investments in oil, gas, real estate and low-risk bonds. He also started a $1.3 million family foundation and has since doubled the cash he won.

2. Peter Lavery – UK National jackpot in 1996

Peter Lavery (center) got £10.2 million in 1996 that he invested in a whiskey distillery and other properties. Photo: @Belfast_Daily

Source: Twitter

Lavery lives in Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. Prior to the £10.2 million National Lottery win in 1996, he used to get less than $250 as a bus driver. Peter decided to venture into a whiskey investment in partnership with Cooley Whiskey Distillery to make the Danny Boy brand. He has since got more than triple the win and has more than 30 properties spread across Northern Ireland.

3. Couple John and Lisa Robinson – Powerball Jackpot in 2016

John Robinson and his wife Lisa hit the 2016 Powerball jackpot and took home $327.8 million. Photo: @NewsFlow24

Source: Twitter

Lisa and John Robinson are natives of Munford, Tennesse. The couple was among the three winners for the 2016 $1.58 billion Powerball Jackpot, the highest ever. They took home $327.8 million before taxes. The couple now lives in a $6.2 million 10-bedroom mansion that contains a private lake and a home theatre. They prefer to keep a low-profile life.

4. Lerynne West – Powerball jackpot in 2018

Lerynne West hit the Powerball jackpot in 2018 and walked home with $343. 9 million. Photo: @ialottery

Source: Twitter

Lerynne West is a single mom of three from the United States that used to work with an insurance company before the big win. In 2018, she was one of the two winners of the $687.8 million Powerball Jackpot, and she took home $343.9 million before taxes. She donated $500,000 to the Travis Mills Foundation and established a charitable organization called Callum Foundation. Her charity continues to offer financial support to animal welfare, veteran affairs, health, and education.

5. Jason Fry – Florida jackpot in 2007

Jason Fry scooped $47 million in the 2007 Florida jackpot and is now the owner of a successful battery business. Photo: @thelotterylab

Source: Twitter

Florida-based Jason Fry was one of the lucky winners of the $47 million Florida jackpot in 2007 and took home $14 million. He bought his favorite car, had fun with his friends and invested the rest. Jason then acquired a Golf World 2 driving range with a partner, and it generates about $300,000 in annual revenues. He also acquired a Fort Myers-based BatteriesPlus store and three others. The batteries business has made him a household name in Florida and has plans to expand and bring in more revenue.

6. Yancy Hicks – 2008 lottery win

Despite having one of the lowest lottery wins on the list, Yancy has made the most out of his $1 million lottery win. He is a proud owner of a Subway restaurant that earns him a stable income.

7. Cynthia Stafford – California lottery in 2007

Cynthia Stafford has become a successful businesswoman and philanthropist since her $112 California Lottery win in 2007. Photo: @John M. Heller

Source: Getty Images

Cynthia woke up to a lucky Mother’s Day in 2007 when she was the lucky winner of the $112 million California lottery. She shared the win with her father and brother, invested in real estate properties and established Queen Nefertari Productions LLC. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cynthia Stafford is a successful businesswoman with an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2021.

8. Mark Brudenell – 1997 lotto jackpot

Mark and his wife Cheryl are perhaps the smartest lottery winners from Sunderland. Prior to winning £900 thousand in February 1997, Mark was a chemical tanker driver and a bakery manager. He decided to set up a double glazing business that is still doing well more than 20 years later.

9. Sue Herdman – 2010 lottery

Sue used to work as a hairdresser before winning a £1.2 million lottery prize. The intelligent investor did not think of a luxurious lifestyle but decided to invest in pig farming. Today, she owns a pig farm in northeast England and has over 7,000 pigs. About 1000 piglets are born weekly, which is a massive everyday jackpot for her.

10. Richard Lustig – Multiple lottery wins

Richard Lusting has scooped the lottery cash prize seven times. Photo: @KQRadio

Source: Twitter

Winning the lottery is something that American Richard Lustig got used to. He rose to fame when he won the lottery seven times from 1993 to 2010. His winnings reach over $1 million, and he was once featured on the CNN Money website. Thanks to his fame, he wrote a book called Learn How To Increase Your Chances of Winning the Lottery and has sold numerous copies that have earned him a net worth that is more than double the total winnings.

The biggest lottery winners who are still rich have inspiring success stories that future winners can learn from. The game is here to stay, and what you do with the once in a lifetime fortune will dictate how you spend the rest of your life.

READ ALSO: Well-Wishers Raise Over R780k for Woman Who Donated Lottery Ticket to Wounded Cop

When you hit the jackpot, how do you spend the cash? You will probably think of doing something great for yourself. Briefly.co.za highlighted the story of a woman who opted to donate all her winnings to a wounded police officer.

Shetara Sims did the selfless act despite having financial struggles. Her great heart paid back when the police department set up a GoFundMe campaign and raised over R780k for the lady. Read the article for her full story.

Source: Briefly.co.za