Unemployed Mom Bags R158 Million Lotto Powerball After Buying R15 Ticket

An unemployed mom from the North West took a chance on the lottery and it paid off

The woman, who lost her job because of the Covid-19 pandemic, wagered R15 on the Lotto Powerball and she ended up winning a staggering R158 million

She now plans on building and furnishing her family’s dream home and taking a trip to Durban

A North West woman’s life has changed forever after she took a chance on the national lottery.

A mom who lost her job due to the pandemic has walked away with the R158 million lotto Powerball jackpot. Photo: Getty.

Source: Getty Images

The Lucky mom is now a millionaire after winning a whopping R158 million in the lotto Powerball draw, and the money could not have come at a beter time.

According to News24, the lotto winner lost her job during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She wagered a mere R15 on the ABSA banking app and picked her usual numbers: 5, 12, 15, 28, 29 and the bonus ball 14.

The unidentified woman added she could not believe her eyes and continued to check the numbers several times throughout the day to make sure she wasn’t mistaken.

She now plans on taking a trip to Durban with her family and building their dream home.

However, she also plans on putting some of the money aside to make sure her family is taken care of.

The mom bagged the biggest jackpot for 2021 and the second largest winnings ever.

Charmaine Mabuza, the Chief Executive Officer at Ithuba, congratulated the winner:

"...We are happy to announce another banking app jackpot winner, this time with our partner ABSA; this win also happens to be the biggest online jackpot win since Ithuba took over as the operator in 2015."

