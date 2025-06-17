Selena Gomez's parents — Mandy, Ricardo, and Brian — nurtured her dreams, and she has maintained a great relationship with all of them. The pop sensation told Time Magazine in 2017 that Mandy has had the biggest influence on her life after welcoming her when she was only 16.

When I started working, my mum was the person in my life who helped guide me through most of that.

Selena Gomez with Ricardo Gomez (L), Brian Teefey (C), and Mandy Teefey. Photo: Michael Tran/Mathew Imaging on Getty Images, @wrikster on Instagram (modified by author)

Selena Gomez's parents, Mandy and Ricardo, are American nationals born and raised in Texas.

From 2007 to 2014, the multi-hyphenate was managed by her mother, Mandy, and her stepdad, Brian Teefay.

Selena Gomez has three half-siblings from her parents' marriages: Gracie Elliot Teefey (Mandy and Brian Teefey) and Victoria Gomez & Marcus Gomez (Ricardo Joel Gomez and Sara Tovar).

Selena Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, was a teenage mom

Mandy Teefey (real name Amanda Dawn Cornett) was born in Texas on April 16, 1976. She was 16 years old when she welcomed Selena Gomez on July 22, 1992, with Ricardo Gomez. The ex-couple started dating while studying in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Selena Gomez's parents divorced in 1997 when the former Disney star was five. Her mom worked several jobs to support her, including acting with appearances in commercials and local Texas productions. Mandy told ET in March 2017 that she wanted to ensure her daughter had a better upbringing than she did.

I was a teen mom with Selena, obviously, and was very judged by that... When I got pregnant, I think that's what triggered — I was like, 'OK, I have another person depending on me. I gotta get straight,' and that's when I started hammering through.

Selena Gomez and Mandy arrive at The Shrine Auditorium on February 26, 2010, in Los Angeles (R). Photo: Leon Bennett on Getty Images/@mandyteefey on Getty Images (modified by author)

Mandy played a huge role in Selena Gomez's early career

Selena used to accompany her mother to set rehearsals, which made her interested in acting from a young age. Mandy told the NY Times in March 2017 that she knew her daughter would be a great actress when she started correcting and offering ideas for her acting roles.

Mandy set boundaries to ensure a young Selena navigated fame the right way. In a December 2024 interview with Variety, the actress said her mother's rules helped her sanity.

She would never put me in a room by myself; she was very aware of things that I didn't know... If I had to go to a premiere and I was 16, she'd say, 'You can't go to the after-party. You can have fun, and then you're going to go home.'

Selena and Mandy attend the Hollywood Style Awards at the Hammer Museum on December 12, 2010, in Westwood (R). Photo: Christopher Polk on Getty Images/@mandyteefey on Instagram (modified by author)

Mandy and Selena have collaborated on several projects

The mother-daughter duo worked as co-producers on the 2017 Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. The film is an adaptation of a Jay Asher novel of the same name, which addresses mental health issues.

Mandy and the Wizards of Waverly Place actress are passionate about mental health awareness. In 2022, they co-founded the mental fitness platform Wondermind. Selena Gomez's mom currently serves as the NPO's CEO.

Biological father Ricardo Joel Gomez plays a quieter role

Selena Gomez with her father, Ricardo Gomez. Photo: @wrikster (modified by author)

Selena Gomez's dad, Ricardo Gomez, is a second-generation Mexican American born in Texas. His parents emigrated to the US in the 1970s. After divorcing Mandy Teefey in 1997, he remarried Sara Tovar and welcomed two more children, including son Marcus Gomez and daughter Victoria 'Tori' Gomez.

Ricardo is not involved in show business and mainly keeps a low profile. The actress told Rolling Stone in 2022 that it was his choice not to be active in her career.

He didn't want to be a part of this industry life, so it was really me and my mom, our journey.

Selena Gomez's dad, Ricardo Gomez, with his wife, Sara. Photo: @wrikster (modified by author)

Selena Gomez and Ricardo seem to have a great father-daughter relationship. He occasionally hangs out with the Hands to Myself hitmaker. For Selena's 32nd birthday in July 2024, he uploaded a throwback picture of a young Selena with the caption:

Happy birthday, mija! Another year older, but you will forever be my little girl. You are beautiful inside and out. I am so grateful to God that he chose me to be your father. There is no greater love...Keep shining, the world needs your light.

Stepdad Brian Teefey previously managed Selena's career

Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez and Brian Teefey at the Alliance for Children's Rights event at Avalon on June 12, 2012, in Hollywood. Photo: Jerod Harris (modified by author)

Mandy married Brian Teefey in 2006 when Selena Gomez was a teenager. The couple lost their unborn daughter, Scarlett, in 2011. They later welcomed daughter Gracie Elliot Teefey in 2013. Selena and her sibling are close and often attend red-carpet events together.

Brian and Mandy helped Selena Gomez navigate her rise to fame on the Disney Channel through the entertainment company LH7 Management. They managed her from 2007 until 2014 alongside other entertainers like late singer Christina Grimmie, Sophie Simmons, Bruce Wiegner, Harper Grace, and Katy Tiz.

The Hotel Transylvania actress did not warn her parents about the management change before firing them and signing with Interscope, according to TMZ. In a September 2015 interview with Elle Magazine, Selena explained her decision, saying she wanted to take control of her life.

(I wanted to be) a little uncomfortable--that's why I made all of these decisions within a year. I wanted to be my own person. I wanted to test myself. I wanted to see if I could really do it.

Selena, Mandy, and Brian attend the UNICEF Ball on December 10, 2009, in Beverly Hills (R). Photo: Kevin Winter on Getty Images/@mandyteefey on Instagram (modified by author)

Selena embraces her Mexican heritage

Selena Gomez's family and Mexican roots have influenced her life and career. While celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in October 2022, the Lose You to Love Me hitmaker said:

I am made of my last name and my heritage.

In early 2021, Selena released her first Spanish EP, Revelación, which debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. She also portrayed a Spanish role in the 2024 film Emilia Perez. The former Disney star told EW in November 2024 that she is not fluent in Spanish but wanted to challenge herself with the role.

What's really difficult about my position is that I am surrounded by predominantly white English-speaking people. So, to be a part of something like this was truly meaningful--I may not be fluent, but that doesn't make me less proud or less Mexican in my eyes.

Selena Gomez with Ricardo Gomez, Sarah Gomez, and Marcus Gomez. Photo: @wrikster (modified by author)

Selena Gomez's parents continue to be actively involved in her life, especially her mother, Mandy Gomez. Her blended family's influence has been evident through the highs and lows of her life as a global superstar.

