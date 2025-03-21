Selena Gomez's measurements: How lupus impacts her weight and body shape

The changes in Selena Gomez's measurements became evident after she graced the 2025 SAG Awards. Although the artist has shared that these fluctuations are due to an autoimmune disease, it has not stopped body shamers from coming at her. Addressing the backlash, she once said:

I do not care about my weight because people are always like, 'You are too small, you do not look good', or 'You are too big, that does not fit'. I am perfect the way I am.

Selena Gomez at the 2025 SAG Awards (L). The actress at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (R). Photo: Frazer Harrison, Axelle (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Selena Gomez was diagnosed with lupus sometime between 2012 and early 2014.

sometime between 2012 and early 2014. At 24, she underwent a kidney transplant due to lupus-related organ damage.

due to lupus-related organ damage. Gomez has stated that due to health issues , including bipolar disorder and lupus, she is unable to have kids naturally.

, including bipolar disorder and lupus, she is unable to have kids naturally. She has been open about her struggles with depression and anxiety.

Selena Gomez's profile summary

Full name Selena Marie Gomez Gender Female Date of birth 22 July 1992 Age 32 years old (As of March 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Grand Prairie, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Fiancé Benny Blanco Parents Ricardo Joel Gomez and Mandy Teefey Half-siblings 3 Profession Singer-songwriter, producer, actress, businesswoman Years active 2002-present Net worth $1 billion Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok Facebook

What are Selena Gomez's measurements?

While there is no publicly confirmed exact weight for Selena, reports suggest that at her heaviest, she was around 160 lbs (72.5 kg). However, the Calm Down hitmaker has reportedly lost around 30 pounds, transitioning to approximately 130 lbs (59 kg).

Actress Selena Gomez during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals. Photo: Stephane Cardinale (modified by author)

According to Entertainment Tonight, Gomez spoke about her weight fluctuations during her appearance on Raquelle Stevens' podcast in 2019.

In reality, I either add or lose weight, depending on what is happening in my life.

Selena Gomez's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm), per her IMDb profile.

Selena Gomez was diagnosed with lupus at the prime of her career

In her October 2015 cover with Billboard, the Girl Raising star addressed rumours that she had been admitted to a rehabilitation facility for addiction after she took a hiatus.

I underwent chemotherapy due to a lupus diagnosis. I had to lock myself away until I felt comfortable and confident again.

In an October 2017 interview with Today, Selena opened up about how she ignored some of the disease's early symptoms, saying:

Although I experienced frequent headaches and headaches, I kept going. I am not really proud of it because that was highly careless and selfish.

Selena Gomez at the ArcLight Cinemas in 2013 (L). The songwriter during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (R). Photo: Jason Merritt, Mert Alper Dervis (modified by author)

Lupus nephritis eventually claimed Selena Gomez's kidneys

A year after the songwriter shared her diagnosis with the world, her kidneys began failing. However, Gomez's friend and actress Francia Raisa stepped in and gave her one of her kidneys. On 14 September 2017, penned a heartfelt message to Raisa via an Instagram post that read:

I have no words to thank my beautiful friend for the ultimate sacrifice she made for me. I am incredibly blessed to have her in my life. I love you, sis.

How exactly does Selena Gomez's medical condition affect her weight?

During a February 2023 TikTok live, Selena vulnerably explained how lupus medications affect her body, stating:

When I take them, I gain weight because my body holds a lot of water, and I lose a couple of pounds when I stop using them. But these are the medications that I have to take for the rest of my life because I prioritise my health over everything.

Gomez at the 2012 UNICEF Snowflake Ball (L). Selena during the 2022 Variety's Hitmakers brunch (R). Photo: John Lamparski, Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Selena Gomez is slowly growing thick skin towards trolls targeting her body

In her 2023 live stream on TikTok, Selena Gomez addressed some people who were commenting negatively about her body.

I am not a model; I never will. Thank you to all the people who support and understand me. But if you are a hater, go away because I do not believe in shaming people for their bodies.

In January 2024, the singer posted a photo comparing her then body to her 2013 one. According to Women's Health, she captioned the post:

Today, I realised I will never look like this again. Although I am flawed, I am proud of who I am. Sometimes, I forget it is okay to be me.

FAQs

As of March 2025, Gomez is the most-followed woman on Instagram. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Selena Gomez?

Selena (32 as of March 2025) was born on 22 July 1992 in Grand Prairie, Texas. Her mother is of Italian descent, while her dad has Mexican ancestry.

Selena at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala (L). Gomez at the Gibson Amphitheatre in 2013 (C). Selena at the Beverly Hilton in 2023 (R). Photo: Taylor Hill, Fox Image, Joe Scarnici (modified by author)

Gomez has two half-sisters and a brother from her parents' remarriages. She earned her high school diploma in 2010 through homeschooling.

Why did Selena Gomez lose so much weight?

Although the actress appeared slimmer at the SAG Awards, she has previously discussed how lupus causes her weight to fluctuate.

Is Selena Gomez's condition curable?

Lupus cannot be cured. Therefore, medical doctors work on managing the disease and treating her symptoms.

Who is Selena Gomez's husband?

The It Ain't Me hitmaker is not married. However, she is engaged to record producer Benny Blanco. The couple has been dating since 2023.

Gomez at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards (L). Selena during the 2022 Academy Museum Gala (R). Photo: Stephane Cardinale, Valerie Macon (modified by author)

Is Selena Gomez a billionaire?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Wizards of Waverly Place actress is worth $1 billion. Her income primarily stems from her successful career in the entertainment industry. Her lucrative business ventures also significantly contribute to her financial success.

As a person living with lupus, Selena Gomez's measurements frequently fluctuate due to her medications. Nonetheless, she has been vocal that she prefers to be healthy, even if it means going against societal measures of beauty and perfection.

