What is Liza Minnelli's health status, and what disease does she have?

Imagine being told that you could no longer walk at the peak of your career. This was the case for Liza Minnelli, an award-winning actress and singer. After doctors diagnosed her with encephalitis, they said she would probably not be able to walk again and recommended a wheelchair for her. So, what is Liza Minnelli's health status?

Liza Minnelli at the 86th Academy Awards / Oscars Dolby Theater Hollywood, CA March 2. Photo: Kurt Krieger

Source: Getty Images

Liza Minnelli is an Academy Award and Emmy-winning actress and singer. She is best known for her role as Sally Bowles in Bob Fosse's classic musical film Cabaret (1972) and her performance in the TV special Liza with a "Z".

Liza Minnelli's profile summary and bio

Full name Liza May Minnelli Gender Female Date of birth 12 March 1946 Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Age 76 years (2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Nationality American Ethnicity English and Scottish Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Weight 65 kg Height 5 feet 4 inches Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Parents Vincente Minnelli and Judy Garland Half-siblings Joey Luft, Lorna Luft, Christiane Minnelli Marital status Divorced Ex-spouses Jack Haley, Mark Gero, David Gest Education High School of Performing Arts, Chadwick School Profession Actress, singer, dancer, choreographer Famous role Bob Fosse in Cabaret (1972) Awards Emmy, Oscar, and Tony Awards Net worth $50 million Current residence West Hollywood Instagram @officiallizaminnelli Twitter @lisaminnelli

Liza Minnelli's age

The actress was born on 12 March 1946 and is 76 years old as of 2022. She was born in Los Angeles, California. The actress is of American nationality and has an English and Scottish ethnicity. Liza Minnelli's height is 5 feet 4 inches.

Liza speaks onstage during the 4th Annual Liza Minnelli speaks onstage during the 4th Annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at The Plaza Hotel on June 13, 2013 in New York City. Photo: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Who raised Liza Minnelli?

The renowned singer was raised by her parents, Vincente Minnelli and Judy Garland, alongside her half-siblings, Joey Luft, Lorna Luft, and Christiane Minnelli. Her father was a film director, while her mother was a fantastic actress. Liza was raised in the MGM Studios, where both her parents worked long hours. In 1961, she moved to New York City, where she attended the High School of Performing Arts and later Chadwick School.

Was Judy Garland jealous of Liza Minnelli?

Judy Garland, Liza's mother, was an iconic entertainer of the twentieth century. Minnelli was convinced that her mother felt jealous when she realized her potential and talent. However, Liza perceived her mother's brief display of emotion as a great compliment that gave her zeal to succeed as an actress.

Liza Minnelli's movies and TV shows

The actress starred in the Best Foot Forward at 17 and performed at the London Palladium Festival the following year alongside her mother. In 1989, she collaborated with the Pet Shop Boys on the album Results. Her career blossomed in 1972 with the film Cabaret.

In 1964, she played in the series Mr Broadway. In 2000, she took up roles in Law & Order, Arrested Development and Drop Dead Diva. She has made several prominent television roles outside of the film industry.

American actress and singer Minnelli, guest star of the TV variey show Fantastico 8. Italy, 1987. Photo: Mario Notarangelo

Source: Getty Images

Liza Minnelli's awards

The actress has done exemplary well in her career and received several awards. In 1965, she earned a Tony Award for her role in Flora the Red Menace. The star also won an Oscar for Best Actress in a leading role in 1972, and Liza's TV show in 1973 won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Single Program.

Liza Minnelli's net worth

As of 2022, the star's net worth was estimated at $50 million. She has accumulated a bulk of wealth from her music and acting career. Over the years, Liza Minnelli's occupation as a singer and an actress has been a success.

Liza Minnelli's social media

The singer is active on her social media handles. She is on Instagram as @officiallizaminnelli with 151k followers and @lisaminnelli on Twitter.

What disease does Liza Minnelli have?

In October 2000, the actress was diagnosed with encephalitis. This condition causes mobility difficulties, convulsions, and light and sound sensitivities. At the time, she was treated at the Cleveland Clinic Florida hospital. Doctors recommended that she use a wheelchair, and she was seen at the Oscars 2022 in a wheelchair accompanied by Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

Where is Liza Minnelli now?

Liza currently lives in West Hollywood. To date, she continues to work despite her health issues. She attends various award ceremonies, such as the 2022 Oscars.

Liza Minnelli's health has been a topic of discussion since the Oscars 2022, where she was wheeled on stage by an iconic singer, Lady Gaga, in a wheelchair. On the bright side, she is being treated for viral encephalitis, and according to her doctor, she is doing well and showing progressive improvement.

