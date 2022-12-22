Chanelle Haynes is a social media personality best known as the daughter of the prominent American rapper Cornell Iral Haynes Jr (Nelly). The famous American and multiple award-winning artist Nelly's best-selling album sold over 8.4 million copies in the United States.

Chanelle and her family. Photo: @nellyville_family_fan

Source: Instagram

Chanelle Haynes, often known as Nana, is an aspiring singer, songwriter, and BG vocalist who appears on the reality television show Nellyville. Beyond her dad's affluence, here are things to know about Chanelle.

Chanelle Haynes's profile and bio summary

Full name Chanelle Haynes Nickname Nana Gender Female Date of birth 27 February 1994 Age 28 years of age (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Austin, Texas, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Body measurements in inches 32-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-84 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Black Stepmother Shantel Jackson Father Cornell Iral Haynes Jr Sibling Cornell Haynes III Relationship status Single College/University Columbia College, Chicago Profession Vocalist, Songwriter Net worth $3 million

Chanelle Haynes's early life

Chanelle was born in Austin, Texas. She was raised alongside her brother Cornell. There is no information about Chanelle Haynes's parents, except for her stepmother Shantel Jackson, a film actress who stands in as a mother in her life and her siblings.

Her father is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr, an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur known by his stage name, Nelly. Cornell was born on 2 November 1974, in Austin, Texas, to Rhonda (Mack) and Cornell.

Since Nelly started his career in the entertainment industry, he has won multiple accolades, including three Grammy Awards and nine Billboard Music Awards. He has two clothing lines, Vokal (for men) and Apple Bottoms (for women).

Haynes's dad, American rapper Nelly, performs during the final day of Outside Lands on Halloween in San Francisco, California. Photo: Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle

Source: Getty Images

How old is Chanelle Haynes?

Chanelle Haynes's age is 28 as of 2022. She was born on 27 February 1994. She revealed in a reality TV show that she attended her elementary school in her hometown. After her secondary schooling, she bagged a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Columbia College in Chicago.

Chanelle Haynes's TV shows

She featured in She's Not Our Sister, a four-part sequel to GMC's hit gospel play production. The series discusses the Walker sisters' struggle after learning that the millions they received after their father's death cannot buy happiness. Another TV series linked to her on the IMDb platform is Motown Live. It features stars like Robert Townsend, Kevin Alexander Stea, and Lisa Thompson.

Chanelle Haynes's boyfriend

Who the celebrity kid is dating now is yet to be known, but she once had a relationship with Mario until he passed away. Though there are no details of how they met, Mario, a fast-rising music star, was reportedly the father of two children while catering to his two sister's children. The lovebirds were planning their wedding when he was unfortunately shot and killed in front of Chanelle.

Rapper Cornell "Nelly" Iral Haynes, Jr visits fuse's A Different Spin with Mark Hoppus in New York City. Photo: Dario Cantatore

Source: Getty Images

What is Nelly's daughter's Instagram name?

It has yet to be confirmed what Chanelle Haynes's Instagram handle is, though a few accounts have been linked to her name. Nevertheless, her father boasts over three million followers on the social media platform as of January 2023.

Is Cornell Haynes Jr Nelly's son?

Cornell Haynes III is Nelly and Shantel Jackson's son. He was born on 2 March 1999. The career he pursues is unknown yet.

What is Nelly's son's Instagram?

Like his step-sister, Cornell Haynes III is not active on social media. Though no account is associated with his name, he may use a different name.

Chanelle Haynes is a celebrity child who is also creating her path and making a name for herself. She does not want to be known as just a rich kid but hopes to leave a legacy that will outlast her.

READ ALSO: Andre Agassi's net worth, age, family, nationality, career, medals, profiles

In an article published on Briefly.co.za, Andre Agassi's net worth was discussed. According to the post, Agassi started earning as a tennis player in his teenage years and has had a career from the mid-1980s to the late 2000s.

Interestingly, he turned into a professional tennis player at the age of 16 years and has amassed wealth through his numerous playtime and appearances, business ventures, and prize money. So, find out from the post what Andre Agassi's current net worth is.

Source: Briefly News