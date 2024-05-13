A TikTok user named @bonnyfied shared a video showing off her new sandals purchased from Shein and they look sweet!

The thick-soled ankle-strap sandals cost R295 and she seemed very happy with them in the video

The video went viral, with many users complimenting the kicks and asking questions about sizing and comfort

A woman went viral after showing off her new Shein sandals. Image: @bonnyfiedb

Source: TikTok

A woman took to social media to show off her new pair of sandals purchased from Shein.

TikTok user @bonnyfied posted a video showing a screenshot of the fashionable thick-soled ankle-strap sandals she ordered from Shein for R295. She then revealed how they looked on her feet once she had finally received them.

Judging by her post, @bonnyfied was very pleased with her new shoes, which she flaunted in the video.

Shein sandals a winner

The video gained much traction on TikTok. Many netizens responded to the post with compliments and questions about the shoes, expressing an interest in buying a pair for themselves.

Una.lebu_lion95t replied:

"Those are cute."

Feloew commented:

"My toxic trait is thinking they're going to look like that on my feet."

Nana♥️ said:

"Oh wow, these are nice. Can you help with the size. I'm a size 5."

Ntando_Radebe♥️ commented:

"Nawe nje unezinyawo ezinhle oe ♥️ (You have beautiful feet.)"

userZeeh asked:

"Ugqoka size bani oe? (What side do you wear?)"

Lorato Lucky-Star Ch replied:

"These have been in my cart since last year."

Katlli_moeti said:

"Cute but painful, shame."

Kgalii asked:

"Do they make any noise when you walk?"

Nobantu commented:

"I looooove themmm but they hurt my feet yoh."

