A man buys his girlfriend a new pair of sneakers every month since they started dating and the latest pair is what she's been wanting

The couple shares a love for sneakers and the man's latest purchase caused mixed reactions on Twitter

Some questioned if it was a one-sided act and others admiring his taste and wishing to treat their partners the same way

A pair of sneaks every month for bae. @lu_nkomo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A Twitter hun shared screenshots of a conversation with her bae in a post recently. The chat was about a new pair of shoes he had bought for her, but as it turns out, this wasn't the first nor the last sneaker pair. He had been buying her sneakers every month since they started dating.

And the new pair is exactly what she's been wanting.

The Twitter post shows a new pair of sneakers

"Yoh, I need help," her boyfriend said in a text. "We are going to be broke this week shame. I bought us shoes." Every couple has something they enjoy doing together, and these two share a love for sneaks. You can check the post out below:

South Africans had mixed reactions to Twitter post

You can't please everyone, but if you're going to publicise your personal life, prepare for scrutiny...or support. In this case, she received a bit of both. Here is what they had to say."

@Fab81788473 said:

"Let's see what you got him, or it's on sided ? "

@MaNkosi__ commented:

"And he’s got good taste"

@KingLandoSA said:

"I just want to treat my girlfriend this way"

@Sinqobileeee said:

"It's the ''I bought us'' for me"

Mzansi forex trader gifts girlfriend with money

In other bae-utiful news, Briefly News reported on a man who gave his hun R27 000 on her birthday. The forex trader known as Grootman posted a video on TikTok with the cash notes beautifully arranged into a flower bouquet, and South African ladies wanted one of him for themselves, too.

@____anne1 shared:

"Resqueezeng in mo industring. We also want to be spoiled and be loved loudly hle. "

