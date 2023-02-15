- Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya and Violet Raseboya have been married since 2015, but they only had a white wedding in 2017

- The couple has been together for 13 years and share two daughters, Oratile and Oarabile Semenya

- Violet was in a heterosexual relationship when she met Caster Semenya, but she developed feelings for the Olympic champion

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

It is the month of love. We are suckers for a good love story, and Caster Semenya's has movie potential.

Caster Semenya and Violet Raseboya have been together for over a decade, and they welcomed two beautiful girls into the world. Photo credit: @ledile_violet_s / Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Caster Semenya is one of the most well-known female athletes in South Africa. And behind the successful world champ is a caring and supportive wife. The 32-year-old has been married to Violet Raseboya since 2015, and they're still going strong.

Who is Caster Semenya's wife, Violet Raseboya?

There is only so much public information about Violet Raseboya's career. According to Buzz South Africa, the Olympic gold medalist revealed in an interview that her wifey is a "runner." Violet turned 37 years old on 19 February.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Besides her alleged career and birth date, little is known about the beautiful mother of two. She graduated from the University of `South Africa (Unisa) last year but did not reveal in what field she graduated.

Caster Semenya and Violet Ledile Raseboya met in a restroom

Caster Semenya and Violet Raseboya's first meeting went straight down the toilet - pun intended. The couple met in 2007 in a restroom when doping officers escorted Semenya out. According to Buzz South Africa, Semenya's muscular and athletic build led to Violet mistaking her for a man.

The 37-year-old reportedly asked the officers what a man was doing in the women's restroom, and Semenya clapped back. The medium-distance runner told Violet she wasn't a man or lost.

Violet Raseboya was in a heterosexual relationship when she met Caster Semenya

Violet had never dated a woman before Caster. She was in a relationship with a man when she had the unfortunate meeting with Semenya in the bathroom. Raseboya finally realised her feelings for Caster in 2010, three years after they met, and they have been together ever since.

Caster Semenya and Violet Raseboya have a traditional ceremony and a white wedding

Caster Semenya has faced questions regarding her gender throughout her career. When she then started dating a woman, their relationship came under scrutiny by trolls. However, it did not stop them from cementing their commitment and love through marriage.

Caster and Violet were married in a traditional ceremony in 2015, five years after they started dating. Two years later, in January 2017, the couple celebrated their nuptials with a white wedding.

Although relatively private, Caster and Violet often show off their love and happy moments online. Briefly News reported on 7 January, Violet celebrated their sixth white wedding anniversary. She posted a sweet video montage of them on Instagram and wrote:

"Being in a relationship with you for 13 years gives me a peaceful existence. You make my life right and complete. Your life is the strength that drives me to do everything for this family.

"You are the armour that shields me from tears. Happy 6years Anniversary to us. @castersemenya800m I love you so much."

Take a look at the video below:

Does Caster Semenya have children?

ZAlebs reported Caster Semenya and Violet Raseboya welcomed their first child, a daughter named Oratile, on 5 July 2019. The birth of their child reignited debates about Caster Semenya's gender; some believed Oratile was proof that Semenya was a man, while others suggested the athlete and her wife might have used ulterior means to fall pregnant.

Caster announced in 2021 that Violet was pregnant again, and they welcomed a second daughter, Oarabile, on 14 July 2021. The couple has not commented on how they fell pregnant, but both children use Semenya's surname, and they call both parents "mommy."

On Oarabile's first birthday, Violet posted snaps of her baby bump and two photos of her first year. She captioned the post:

"Happy 1st birthday to our miracle princess Oarabile. Today is the birthday of our family's star. Yet another day to show you how special you are. Your smile and happiness drive troubles away. We love you so much."

The proud momma also gushed about being blessed with two "miracle" babies who were both born in July. Last year, Violet shared a video of what looked like a birthday party for the girls. She captioned the post:

"Double O. Double Miracle O. Thee Miracle Os. Double Celebration. July babies, we are blessed."

Take a look at the cute video below:

She also posted another video, giving Mzansi a glimpse into the pink safari-themed birthday bash for their two girls:

Caster Semenya is happily married and loving the family life

If social media posts are anything to go by, Caster and Violet are happy and in love. The couple shares just enough with fans to make us all fall in love with them. We hope they enjoy the month of love just as much as we do!

Duduzane Zuma is open to polygamy if his wife agrees

Recently, Briefly News looked at another high-profile relationship in South Africa. Duduzane Zuma has been married since 2015, but little is known about his wife. The famous son of former President Jacob Zuma tied the knot to Shanice Stork in an extravagant and exclusive ceremony at Fairmont Luxury Resort and Hotel, Zimbali.

Their relationship withstood cheating rumours, and recent reports about their alleged separation have not been confirmed. Duduzane Zuma denied being involved with other women, but he would be open to polygamy if all relevant parties were happy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News