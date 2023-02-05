Duduzane Zuma gets a lot of Mzansi ladies all hot and bothered every time he steps out. The 40-year-old son of former President Jacob Zuma has more than his fair share of admirers, but, Duduzane has been married since 2015 to Shanice Stork.

Duduzane Zuma married Shanice Stork in a private ceremony in 2015. Photo credit: Colored Girls Rock / Facebook.

Public figures have to live in a spotlight every day. Every aspect of their lives are under scrutiny, including their families. That could be why Duduzane Zuma doesn’t flaunt his wife every chance he gets. Mzansi has a sort of love-hate relationship with the Zuma family and Duduzane Zuma prefers keeping his private life out of the the spotlight. It’s one thing that you are your father are under fire by the public, but it is another thing opening your wife and child to the same hate.

It is definitely not surprising that Duduzane and Shanice decided to keep their relationship and family life private. Although they have largely succeeded in flying below the radar, there is known information about their relationship.

Briefly News shares what we know about Duduzane Zuma and Shanice Stork’s marriage and we take a look at the rumours about his dating life.

Where Duduzane Zuma and Shanice Stork got married in 2015

According to Buzz South Africa, Duduzane Zuma was 33 years old when he and Shanice tied the knot. The nuptials took place at New Apostolic Church in Newslands, Durban. The icing on the cake was reportedly an extravagant and exclusive wedding ceremony afterwards at Fairmont Luxury Resort and Hotel, Zimbali.

Drum reported at the time that only 500 guests that included politicians, celebs, businesspeople and some of Duduzane’s international associates, attended the special day and they were screened before entering the lux ceremony.

The publication reported people within the Zuma clan revealed the family was excited to welcome another bride and that uBaba attended the wedding and was expected to give Shanice a Zulu name.

The relatives added that two weeks prior to the white wedding, they visited Shanice’s family to give them gifts.

“Two weeks ago we went to Durban where our family presented her family with gifts. She danced for us. Even her mother danced for us," a Zuma relative was quoted.

The white wedding was followed by a traditional wedding ceremony at former President Jacob Zuma’s homestead in Nkandla.

Who is Duduzane Yuma's wife, Shanice Stork?

So little is known about their relationship that people aren’t even sure when exactly Duduzane and Shanice met. She has managed to keep a low profile for years despite being married to the most famous Zuma kid.

According to Buzz South Africa, Shaince was born on 26 March, 1993, in Durban. She attended the Hillview Secondary School. The publication reported Shanice has two older brothers, both of whom are footballers, and an older sister. Ubetoo reported in 2022 that Shanice’s dad was an important part of their community but he has passed away a couple of years ago. Not much is known about her mother other than she had four children.

Duduzane Zuma is rumoured to be a dad

Someone should give this man an award for keeping his private life out of the media. Duduzane is rumoured to be a father but no photos or information about his kid, or children, have been shared. According to Answers Africa, the couple welcomed a child together in 2007. However, at this stage, no confirmation on whether or not they actually do have a child has been made.

To Add to the mystery of Duduzane’s life, he reportedly had a kid with another woman shortly after he married Shanice in 2015. City Press reported in 2017, that Duduzane’s alleged baby mama wanted papgeld for their son, who was two at the time. The publication reported the unnamed woman was demanding a whopping R30 000 a maintenance a month.

“In total my client will pay the sum of R16 892.50, which he will round off to R17 000 in full and final settlement of all start-up, birth and pregnancy costs save and except for reasonable and necessary birth and pregnancy costs not covered by the medical aid, which your client is to properly list and explain,” his lawyer reportedly replied in an emails sent to Duduzane in 2015.

Duduzane was approached for a comment at the time but he did not respond.

It’s not the first time Duduzane Zuma was caught in a cheating scandal

Duduzane Zuma has managed to keep his love life out of the spotlight despite being so prolific. He was rumoured to be dating Tatum Keshwar, a psychologist and beauty pageant titleholder, who was crowned Miss South Africa 2008.

Miss SA 2008 Tatum Keshwar was rumoured to be dating Duduzane Zuma in 2013 after they were spotted together at the Gupta wedding. Photo credit: @tatumkeshwar / Instagram.

Rumours about them dating surfaced when Duduzane and Tatum were spotted together at the controversial Gupta wedding in 2013. South Africans were so sure that they were a couple, when Duduzane’s wedding plans were made known people thought he was tying the knot to Tatum.

However, Tatum rubbished claims that she was dating Duduzane in a tweet. She added that media outlets never contacted her to confirm or deny the story. The alleged relationship between Tatum and Duduzane was six years after the reported birth of his child with Shanice.

Tatum Keshwar wasn’t the only beauty who was rumoured to be dating Duduzane. In 2020, reports suggested actress Thuli Phongolo and Duduzane were having an affair. The rumours started when Phongolo posted a photo of a mystery man, whose tattoo looked similar to Duduzane’s. However, the son of former president Jacob Zuma denied even knowing Thuli in an interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

IOL reported at the time that Phongolo took to Twitter to also set the record straight, tweeting that she doesn’t know the businessman.

However, the rumours were reignited when Thuli shared a video of Duduzane dancing on her Instagram stories.

Duduzane Zuma is open to polygamy - if Shanice is keen

In an interview with Sunday World in 2020, Duduzane labeled polygamy as being “an amazing support structure”. He said he respected the tradition and saw how his step moms stepped up after his mother passed away. The presidential hopeful added that he would consider following in his dad’s footsteps "if everyone is happy”. Basically, he would take another wife if Shanice was willing to share.

TimesLIVE reported he said:

“If it should ever happen, I will have that conversation with my wife, in-laws and whoever else. As long as everyone is happy.

"I didn't understand it until I was about nine years old. When my mom died as a result of suicide, there was an amazing support structure from my siblings and mothers who stepped up. So I respect the tradition.”

Duduzane and Shanice’s marriage rumoured to be on the rocks

On 30 January, IOL reported the couple was heading for splitsville. The publication reported that the couple went through a difficult time which led to Shanice moving out of their marital home.

However, neither Duduzane or his media-shy wife confirmed the reports, and no one from their respective families weighed in either.

Duduzane Zuma is a private man who might or might not be available

One thing is for sure, Duduzane Zuma is at an expert level of keeping his relationships out of the spotlight. Although he has been married for almost eight years now, Duduzane Zuma could one day take a second wife. He has made it clear he is open to polygamy if his first wife, Shanice, agrees. However, with rumours of their marriage being on the rocks, he might end up walking down the aisle with someone else one day anyway. Only time will tell. Fingers crossed the rumours aren't true though, we love seeing marriages succeed.

Video of Duduzane saying there are no shortcuts in life has SA divided, most folks disagree

It is easy to see why Duduzane prefers to protect his private life and loved ones from public scrutiny, because when he does open up, he often gets dragged. Earlier, Briefly News reported the 40-year-old came under fire for saying there were no shortcuts in life.

A video of Duduzane opening up about hard work on what appears to be a podcast was shared on Instagram. The show he spoke on revolves around the topic of empowerment and achieving goals in life.

While some agreed with his sentiments, others didn't buy it noting that he is privileged.

