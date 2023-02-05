Babes Wodumo's family is mourning the death of another family member days after losing Zama Gumede

According to reports, the Gqom queen who also lost her husband kwaito star Mampintsha a little over a year ago has lost her uncle

The star's sister confirmed to the media that their beloved uncle passed away suddenly after undergoing a successful heart surgery

Babes Wodumo's family now believes a dark cloud is hovering over them after losing three family members in a short period.

The star who lost her husband, kwaito legend Mampintsha Shimora in December 2022 also lost her mother-in-law Zama Gumede about a month later.

Babes Wodumo's uncle passes away

According to ZAlebs, the controversial star's sister Nondumiso Simelane confirmed to the media that their uncle Mduduzi Masikane passed away after undergoing successful heart surgery. She said:

"uMalume was fine yazi. He passed on at home. We thought after the heart operation he would be okay."

Babes Wodumo's family believes a dark cloud is hovering over them

After ending the year on a sad note and starting by losing more family members, Babes Wodumo's family thinks there is a dark spirit hovering over them.

Speaking to Zimoja, Nondumiso said their parents are not taking the news well because of the close relationship they had. She added:

"What have we done? uMa is not okay at all. They were very close, and she is not taking the news well. Our dad is trying to be supportive, but losing a sibling is not easy, no matter what age they were. It’s almost like a dark cloud is hanging over our family."

