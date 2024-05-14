Kabza De Small recently gifted his music partner, DJ Maphorisa, two pairs of the Drake Air Force 1 'Certified Lover Boy' sneakers

The pair were seen at an event where Kabza handed two shoe boxes to his Scorpion Kings bandmate

Mzansi showed love to the duo and admired their bond despite rumours of their beef

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Kabza De Small handed DJ Maphorisa two pairs of exclusive sneakers. Images: kabelomotha_, djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small had DJ Maphorisa smiling from ear to ear when he gifted him two pairs of sneakers. The Imithandazo hitmaker shared a video handing Porry his new shoes, and fans were pleased to see they were still on good terms.

Kabza De Small gifts shoes to DJ Maphorisa

Our fave, Kabza De Small, recently gifted his friend and business partner, DJ Maphorisa, some of the latest sneakers in the market.

The award-winning producer was seen in a clip handing two boxes of the exclusive Drake Air Force 1 'Certified Lover Boy' sneakers by NOCTA.

The sneakers were first released in 2021 ahead of Drake's album, Certified Lover Boy, and reportedly only landed in South Africa two years later.

The distinct shoe box features the classic Nike logo and the words 'Love you forever', which also appears on the soles.

DJ/ producer, Dr Peppa shared the video of Kabza handing Porry the exclusive kicks, retailing at nearly R8K a piece:

Mzansi reacts to Kabza De Small's gesture

Netizens gushed over Kabza and Maphorisa's friendship, and dragged the trolls who were hoping for a feud:

ashmelaa said:

"You can't break this!"

maawande trolled:

"That time people are saying Kabza is beefing Porry, this man would never."

jm wrote:

"This is real friendship."

cassie_ngonie was happy:

"We love to see this!"

reasonsmashesha posted:

"Brothers for life!"

kwakhona638 responded:

"That time people want them to be enemies so bad, crediting the other while discrediting another one."

Kabza De Small graces GQ cover

In more Kabza De Small updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ/ producer's cover for GQ South Africa.

The Amapiano trailblazer spoke at length about the genre and his highly anticipated symphonic orchestra show alongside Ofentse Pitse.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News